Fuel Grinder Market Top Companies Data 2027, Industry Share, Demand And Revenue Growth Opportunities

Fuel Grinder: Introduction

Grinders are one of the main hand-held power tools used by tradesmen all over the world, owing to their versatility. They are used for cutting, grinding and prepping surfaces of metals for various operations.

Traditionally, corded grinders were used for these applications but recent times have seen the emergence of fuel grinders or cordless grinders that use batteries as fuel.

Fuel grinders are easy to operate and move as they are not restricted by the length of the cord. Fuel grinders are run by efficient and brushless motors, which offer longer working time and longer motor life, making them the preferred choice over corded grinders.

Fuel Grinder: Market Segmentation

On the basis of industry, the global fuel grinder has been segmented as:

Manufacturing

Construction

Metallurgy

Others

On the basis of type, the global fuel grinder has been segmented as:

Angle Fuel Grinder

Braking Fuel Grinder

On the basis of grinder size, the global fuel grinder has been segmented as:

0 – 5 inch

5 – 10 inch

Above 10 inch

Examples of some of the market participants in the global fuel grinder market identified across the value chain include:

Bosch Limited

DEWALT

Panasonic

Metabo

Hitachi, Ltd

Makita

Milwaukee Tool

Ouderli Tools

Hilti

