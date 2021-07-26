Live Cell Imaging Market: Maintaining cell viability and the cellular environment in cell cultures

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The research study involves four major activities in estimating the size of the live cell imaging market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market, peer market, and parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across value chains through primary research. The bottom-up approach was employed to estimate the overall market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Growing adoption of high-content screening techniques in drug discovery and rising incidence of cancer primarily drives the Live cell imaging instruments market. The growth in research funding and rising government funding and investment in regenerative medicine research will also support the market growth in the coming years. However, the high cost of high-content screening systems is limiting the overall adoption of these products.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

[ 212 Pages Report] The global live cell imaging market size is expected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2025 from an estimated value of USD 1.8 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period

The consumables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on product & service, the global live cell imaging market is segmented into instruments, consumables, software, and services. The consumables segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The need for the frequent purchase of consumables is expected to play a key role in the growth of the consumables market during the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the live cell imaging market in the year 2019.

Based on end user, the live cell imaging market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and contract research organizations (CROs). In 2019, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the live cell imaging market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing R&D activities and the patent cliff of various blockbuster drugs.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global Live cell imaging instruments market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this region can mainly be attributed to the factors such as the government initiatives for research on stem cell therapy, the rising prominence of regenerative medicine research, growth of preclinical/clinical research in China, favorable changes in foreign direct investment (FDI) regulations in the pharmaceutical industry in India, and growth of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors in South Korea.

Key Live Cell Imaging Instruments Market Players:

The key players operating in the global Live cell imaging instruments market are Danaher Corporation (US), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Olympus Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Oxford Instruments (UK), BioTek Instruments (US), Etaluma, Inc. (US), CytoSMART Technologies (Netherlands), NanoEnTek Inc. (Korea), Phase Focus Limited (UK), Tomocube, Inc. (South Korea), Phase Holographic Imaging PHI AB (Sweden), BD Biosciences (US), Sony Biotechnology, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), KEYENCE Corporation (Japan), ibidi GmbH (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Logos Biosystems (South Korea), and Nanolive SA (Switzerland).