Impact on Rental Disputes Between Tenants and Landlords Amid COVID-19 in UAE

2021-07-26

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 universally has raised a few significant concerns and has brought about the suspension or end of different agreements including tenant contracts around the world. The circumstance isn’t anything distinctive in UAE; the best law firms in Dubai are overwhelmed with customers taking care of rental questions during this season of an overall pandemic. While in most cases, the contracting parties have got an agreement on different terms and conditions; still, some cases require further clarification in legal terms. This article sheds light on the legal possibilities and approach of the govt concerning rental disputes between tenants and landlords amid COVID-19.

The Law That Supports

Well, the main concern to be addressed is whether or not the renter has the legal right to claim suspension or remission of rent under the law of UAE, taking the pandemic situation into account. Though in cases of such it’s always the best to require the recommendation of experienced Lawyers in Dubai; one among the laws that a tenant can check out will be the UAE Federal Law no: 5 of 1985 that is regarding the UAE Civil Transactions Law; which in particular can turn out to help demand aid under the condition of COVID-19. Under Article 249 and 273 of the Civil Law, the pandemic of COVD-19 can be predicted as a power Majeure occasion, hence, the occupants can continue with their case on alleviation under the tenant agreements. However the court is yet to choose if Covid is to be viewed as a power Majeure occasion if the tenant agreements are being ended under Article 273, the situation of the gatherings can be reestablished to what it was before the agreement or either gathering can even get pay according to the UAE law.

What Do the Force Majeure State?

As the name suggests force majeure event with the word meaning “act of god” can be summarised to be any event that is beyond human control like a natural calamity, disaster, or a global pandemic that affects the life of the people greatly making daily life performances impossible. As per the UAE law, just in case of a force majeure event, every contracting party, generally, will be released from their contracts to an extent that the contract has not yet been annihilated. In most cases as a result of the force majeure application, the whole contract will be terminated by law; i.e. the application of force majeure in case of rental disputes might not result in a reduction of the rent but a direct termination of the agreement.

The Approach of the government and the free port Authorities

Considering the difficulty of individuals and the current circumstance of COVID-19, the public authority of UAE has given requests to suspend the instance of rental debates, leases, and such briefly. Subsequently, if your rental commitments are to terminate or have lapsed, you may advance a letter to your property manager mentioning an expansion of the tenant contract for an additional couple of months with existing agreements considering the pandemic of COVID-19. On the off chance that the landowner doesn’t think about your solicitation, you are allowed to move toward any of the best experienced rental question attorneys in Dubai with the case and select legitimate charges.

It is not just the government authorities of UAE that have come forward taking steps to ease the hardship of the tenants, the free trade zone authorities also have lent their helping hand in this situation by deciding to suspend the rent payments for those within the free trade zone authority for six months.

Despite the fact that few stages have been taken and various recommendations are set up to help occupants and tackle rental debates, the greater part of cases must be figured out totally by singular understanding and the generosity of the landowners. In such cases, the tenants are free to hire the best tenancy dispute lawyer in UAE as they have the right to take legal action to get a rent reduction.

