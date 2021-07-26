Impact on Rental Disputes Between Tenants and Landlords Amid COVID-19 in UAE

Well, the main concern to be addressed is whether or not the renter has the legal right to claim suspension or remission of rent under the law of UAE, taking the pandemic situation into account. Though in cases of such it’s always the best to require the recommendation of experienced Lawyers in Dubai; one among the laws that a tenant can check out will be the UAE Federal Law no: 5 of 1985 that is regarding the UAE Civil Transactions Law; which in particular can turn out to help demand aid under the condition of COVID-19. Under Article 249 and 273 of the Civil Law, the pandemic of COVD-19 can be predicted as a power Majeure occasion, hence, the occupants can continue with their case on alleviation under the tenant agreements. However the court is yet to choose if Covid is to be viewed as a power Majeure occasion if the tenant agreements are being ended under Article 273, the situation of the gatherings can be reestablished to what it was before the agreement or either gathering can even get pay according to the UAE law.