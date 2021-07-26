Stain Remover Products Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2021 – 2025

San Jose, California , USA, July 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Stain Remover Products Market size is projected to touch USD 27.2 billion by the year 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% through the forecast period of 2019-2025. Improving standard of living is anticipated to drive the adaption of cleaning products for maintaining health and hygiene is projected to have positively influence the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing awareness of consumers towards apparel care especially amongst the middle-income groups in emerging economies like India and China is anticipated to propel the growth of the industry.

Spray stain-remover products are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. Major manufacturers like Church & Dwight, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Unilever and Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa are focusing on launching new range of products in the spray category. For example, Reckitt Benckiser group introduced its product Vanish Oxi Action Spray that contains oxi powerlift which helps in removing all types of stains from the fabrics

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. Over the last few years, key players have been using marketing strategies like launching new products, increasing exclusive stores, concentrating on e-commerce and celebrity endorsements for meeting the increasing demand of technologically advanced products in the region. For example, Kao Corporation launched its product under the brand name “Attack Jazi” in July 2019, which enabled them to gain traction in the market as the product not only retains the fabric quality but also its color after wash.

Stain Remover Products Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Liquid

Powder

Bar

Spray

Others

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Asia Pacific region is projected to be the largest and fastest developing market, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

North America dominated the market with the largest market share of 30% in 201

The powder segment in the product category dominated the stain remover products market with over 31.9% of share in 201

Online distribution channel is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period

Major players functioning in the market are Church & Dwight;S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.;The Procter & Gamble Company; The Clorox Company; Amway; CR BRANDS; Biokleen; LG Household & Health Care Ltd.; Unilever; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; and Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Stain Remover Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Asia Pacific

India

China

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

