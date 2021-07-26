Construction Toys Market Product Overview, Share by Types and Region till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, July 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Construction Toys Market is projected to reach USD 19.64 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 9.5%, according to a new report by Million insights. The growing popularity of the product among children for cognitive development is anticipated to be the key driving factor for the market growth. Moreover, construction toys enhance the learning abilities of the pre-school child and improve their spatial skills. This is projected to boost product demand in the next few years.

Construction toys are a set of components, which are given to children and they develop designs and build objects. Moreover, this process helps children in developing their intelligence and cognitive level, which is projected to boost the market demand, during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. However, the growing use of PVC, bisphenol A, and plasticizers in children’s toys is anticipated to hinder the market growth in the next few years. Additionally, the rising adoption of digital technologies, smartphones, and internet penetration is anticipated to slow down market growth. Moreover, the rising adoption of online gaming, especially among young consumers and continuous integration of advanced technologies are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Construction Toys Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Bricks & Blocks

Tinker Toy

Others

Construction Toys Raw Materials Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Wood

Polymer

Metal

Others

Construction Toys Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

The key players in the construction toy market are continuously increasing their investments in R&D activities, thus launching new products regularly. For example, LEGO announced the launch of LEGO City Space, in May 2019, on the theme of NASA’s 50 years. Moreover, various new sets have been launched including Rover Testing Drive, Mars Research Shuttle, Deep Space Rocket, and Launch Control, satellite Service Mission, Lunar Space Station, People Pack, and Rocket Assembly & Transport. The company also announced the forthcoming launch of LEGO Brail Bricks in April 2019, for visually impaired and blind children’s. The standard bricks were molded to numbers and alphabets with studs. The collection consists of 250 pieces, which consist of alphabets, math symbols, and numbers.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The bricks & blocks segment has captured more than 50% of market share, in 2018 and expected to see steady growth over the forecast period, 2019 to 2025.

The wooden segment held the largest market share, in 2018 and anticipated to dominate the construction toys market during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025.

The polymer segment is anticipated to see the fastest growth with a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025.

The online segment is anticipated to see significant growth over the forecast period, 2019 to 2025.

North America has captured more than 30% of global market share, in 2018.

