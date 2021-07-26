Bioactive Ingredients Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2024

San Jose, California , USA, July 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Bioactive Ingredients Market is expected to reach USD 51.71 billion by 2024. The bioactive ingredients industry is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Bioactive ingredients are extra nutritional constituents found in small quantities in foods that have a biological effect on the body. These ingredients are derived from living systems and plants.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of bioactive ingredients market are growing per capita income in developing countries, the rising health concerns, and growing awareness among populace regarding a healthy lifestyle. However, intra-government standards and lack of patent protection guidelines and licensing are the factors that may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Bioactive ingredient market is segmented based on type, application, and region.

Global Bioactive Ingredients Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2024)

Fiber

Vitamins

Omega 3 PUFA

Plant extracts

Minerals

Carotenoids & antioxidants

Probiotics

Other types

Global Bioactive Ingredients Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2024)

Functional food & beverages

Dietary supplements

Clinical Nutrition

Personal care

Other products

The key players of the bioactive ingredients market are BASF, DuPont, ADM, Royal DSM, and Cargill. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Global Bioactive Ingredients Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

