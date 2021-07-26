Soil Aerators Market worth $33.01 Billion by 2023

Chicago, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The soil aerators market is estimated to be valued at USD 24.03 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 33.01 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.6%. The market is driven by the global increase in mechanization in farming, shrinking arable land, growth in net farming income, and rapid increase in commercial and residential space, leading to the growing demand for landscaping.

Key players in the soil aerators market include Deere & Company (US), Bucher Industries (Switzerland), CNH Industrial (UK), ALAMO (US), and AGCO Corporation (US). Buhler Industries (India), LEMKEN (Germany), Salford Group (Canada), Evers Agro (the Netherlands) are other players that hold a significant share in the soil aerators market.

The global market, based on equipment, has been segmented into secondary tillage, primary tillage, weeding, and soil aerating. The market for soil aerating is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The manufacturing of trailed and mounted equipment has witnessed tremendous growth in the last two decades owing to its increased usage by farmers, facilitated by the ease in application. The market for soil aerators used in agriculture is rapidly growing owing to government initiatives, extensive R&D activities in agricultural as well as non-agricultural industries, and a rise in the demand for food from countries with diminishing farming lands.

The global market, by mode of operation, has been segmented into mounted, trailed, and others. The mounted segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2018 and is projected to grow at a higher CAGR by 2023. This can be attributed to the low turnaround time, high accuracy, and availability of large land holdings for cultivation, specifically in North America and Europe.

The soil aerators market, by application, has been segmented into agriculture and non-agriculture. The market, by application, was dominated by the agriculture segment in 2018. The dominance of agriculture in soil aerators is attributable to the increase in large-scale holdings of farmers in most developed countries and an increasing trend of farm mechanization in developing countries. The emerging trends in agricultural technology include a variety of multifunctional equipment, which are aligned with sensors, and are automated/hydraulic; these equipment focused by agricultural machinery manufacturers led the farmers to increase their crop yield to meet the rising demand for food products, worldwide.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share in this market and is also expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. This region has soil with poorly developed layers, owing to which farmers are inclined toward using soil aerators for enhancing the texture and structure of the soil. Also, the region has clay soil in abundance which gets compacted and forms cracks when dry, subsequently driving the need for soil aeration to make the land suitable for cultivation. The major drivers for the growth of the Asia Pacific soil aerators market include the rising urbanization and standard of living, increase in footfalls, overgrazing by livestock, the pressure exerted by heavy equipment, climatic conditions, strong government support through subsidies, and increased productivity requirements.

