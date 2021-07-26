Tempered Glass Market Profit Margin Breakdown and Sales Channels Overview, 2027

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Tempered Glass Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global tempered glass market size is anticipated to touch USD 68.42 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is anticipated to register 4.36% CAGR over the forecast duration. Increasing demand for tempered glass from end-use industries such as automotive, construction and consumer electronics is driving the market growth.

Key Players:

AGC

Guardian

Duratuf Glass Industries

Xinyi Auto Glass

GSC Glass Ltd

Saint-Gobain

Asahi India Glass Limited

Independent Glass Co

CSG Architectural Glass

Astrocam

Dillmeier Glass

AJJ Glass Ltd

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/tempered-glass-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Controlled thermal and chemical treatment processes are used to impart strength to tempered glass. The product is increasingly used in various end-use applications such as refrigerator trays, vehicle windows, architectural doors and shower doors among others. In addition, it is increasingly used in cookware, diving mask, mobile screens and bulletproof products owing to its superior strength.

Increasing spending on the construction in emerging countries along with a rising focus on durable building materials is estimated to drive the product demand. In addition, increasing trend of use of tempered glass in façade building is anticipated to supplement the market growth over the forecast duration.

Growth in the automotive industry, especially in emerging economies, is further projected to drive the product demand. However, increasing use of laminated glass in automobile owing to their anti-breakage and lightweight features is estimated to hamper the market growth over the forecast years, 2020 to 2027.

Tempered glass is mostly used when thermal resistance, strength and safety are major considerations. Screen protectors have been increasingly used in the recent past for mobiles. Compared to the traditional plastic screen protector, tempered glass offer increased protection. The rapidly growing smartphone industry is estimated to bode well for the growth of the tempered glass market.

Application Outlook:

Automotive

Construction

Regional Outlook:

Europe held the largest share in the tempered glass market in 2019 with over 30.0% in 2019. Growing automobile industry in the region is the main factor driving regional growth. Countries such as Germany, U.K and France are the major applicants of the product.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth over the forecast duration owing to the growing automobile industry. Automotive manufactures are increasingly using tempered glass in car windows owing to its resistance against breakage. North America, on the other hand, is estimated to witness considerable growth due to its increasing use in architectural projects.

COVID-19 Impact Insights:

The market has been adversely affected owing to the outbreak of COVID-19. End-use industries such as automobile and construction sectors have witnessed a sharp decline owing to the imposition of lockdown following the pandemic outbreak. Global rating Moody predicts that automobile sales would decline by nearly 20.0% in 2020 globally. In addition, the construction industry has been hit badly across the world owing to the labor shortage and economic crisis. Further, the demand for electronic products has decreased considerably owing to reduced consumer spending. However, the market has started to recover with the reopening of various economic activities.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/