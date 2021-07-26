Home Bedding Market Cost Structure Analysis, Manufacturing Trends and Scope, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Home Bedding Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global home bedding market size is expected to reach USD 86.11 billion by 2025, according to Million Insights, registering a 5.1% CAGR over the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. Growth of the housing sector and increasing consumer spending on home decoration to complement their interiors are the major factors to drive the market growth. In addition, increasing consumer willingness to spend on relaxed bedding products to experience rejuvenating sleep is also boosting the market growth.

Key Players:

Acton & Acton Ltd.

American Textile Company

Beaumont & Brown Ltd

Boll & Branch LLC

WestPoint

Pacific Coast Feather Company

Hollander

Portico

Crane & Canopy

Bombay Dyeing

Frette

D’décor

Growth Drivers:

Easy availability of premium home bedding products with several functional benefits has attracted more consumers in purchase of new home bedding.Further, increasing spending on relaxed bedding products to experience rejuvenating sleep is also propelling market growth. Some of the other factors driving the market growth are the innovation in fabric material including Egyptian silk and cotton, rising trend to change products frequently and demand for premium and specialty linen.

Growing awareness for health and wellness has made consumer conscious about health benefits of any product before purchasing.For example, some e-commerce brands are selling premium quality memory foam mattresses at affordable prices than traditional manufactures along with natural flame-retardant materials and plant-based foams. The manufacturers are mainly focusing on natural material made by tencel, bamboo, and cotton to control moisture and provide better breathability. Companies are also introducing woolen duvets and woolen comforter, as it controls temperature and offers moisture control, along with dust resistance quality.

The consumers are highly spending on home decoration as per the latest interior trend. In addition, the rising consumer preference and awareness related to home bedding are offering new opportunities for linen and mattress startups. Around 80.0% of Americans prefer cotton-beddingtextiles, which are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Type Outlook:

Mattresses

Bed Linens

Pillows

Blankets

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Online

Offline

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of over 35.0%, in 2018. The high revenue share can be attributed to increasing middle-class population, growing household ownership, increasing consumers’ preference for premium quality bedding products to complement their interiors. Moreover, the increasing trend of the nuclear household is expected to fuel market growth. Growing penetration of new and international manufacturers in several countries including India is resulting in a broad product portfolio.

North America is projected to witness significant growth from 2019 to 2025 owing to rising consumer awareness regarding proper bedding material and healthy sleep. According to consumer trends, around 80.0% of people prefer cotton-bedding material followed by 3.0% satin fabric. Furthermore, the increasing number of household constructionis anticipated to further boost regional market growth over the forecast period.

