Wood Glue Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends 2021 – 2031

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Wood Glue is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Wood Glue is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

A survey offers detailed analysis on key growth drivers of Wood Glue and trends accelerating Wood Glue sales globally. The survey also gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape of Wood Glue identifying key players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

Key Segments

Based on Product Outlook, Wood Glue Market is segmented into:

  • Urea-formaldehyde (UF)
  • Melamine urea-formaldehyde (MUF)
  • Phenol-formaldehyde (PF)
  • Isocyanates
  • Polyurethane
  • Polyvinyl acetate (PVA)
  • Soy-based
  • Others

Based on Application Outlook, Wood Glue Market is segmented into:

  • Flooring
  • Furniture
  • Doors & windows
  • Housing components
  • Others

Based on Substrate Outlook, Wood Glue Market is segmented into:

  • Solid wood
  • Oriented strand board (OSB)
  • Plywood
  • Particleboard (PB)
  • Medium-density fiberboard (MDF)
  • High-density fiberboard (HDF)
  • Others

Based on Resin Type, Wood Glue Market is segmented into:

  • Natural
  • Synthetic

Based on Technology Type, Wood Glue Market is segmented into:

  • Solvent-based
  • Water-based
  • Other Technologies

Based on Region, Wood Glue Market is segmented into:

  • North America
    • US & Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil, Mexico, Others
  • Western Europe
    • EU5
    • Nordics
    • Benelux
  • Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
    • Greater China
    • India
    • ASEAN
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Other Middle East
    • North Africa
    • South Africa
    • Other Africa

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Wood Glue?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of wood glue include

  • HB Fuller
  • Henkel AG & Co.
  • KGaA
  • Bostik SA
  • 3M
  • ika AG
  • Pidilite Industries Ltd
  • Jubilant Industries
  • BASF SE, Akzonobel N.V.
  • Amar Décor
  • Anabond Limited
  • Ashland Inc.
  • Asian Paints Limited
  • Astra Chemtech Private Limited
  • Berger Paints
  • Bluecoat Pvt. Ltd.
  • H.B. Fuller.

Other key manufacturers of wood glue include

  • Hindustan Adhesives Limited
  • Huntsman International LLC.
  • Jubilant Industries
  • Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited
  • Royal Bond
  • Royal DSM
  • Sika AG
  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • Zeneses Industries Inc.
  • CNMI Industrial Corporation
  • Shenzhen Bridgetoworld Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Shandong Dalini New Material Co. Ltd.
  • Guangdong Oasis Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • Ningbo Hopson Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
  • Jiangyin Desay Chemical Trade Co.ltd
  • TOYOPOLYMER.CO.Ltd
  • AICA Kogyo Co. Ltd.
  • Hangzhou Joinleader New Materials Co. Ltd.
  • Foshan Shunde Song Wen Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • Foshan Nanhai Bander Decoration Material Company.

A short viewpoint offered in the report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth drivers of Wood Glue

This newly published and insightful report compounds sheds light on key dynamics, Key Trends of Wood Glue and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global Wood Glue sales.

