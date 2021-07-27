Wood Glue Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends 2021 – 2031

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Wood Glue is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Wood Glue is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

A survey offers detailed analysis on key growth drivers of Wood Glue and trends accelerating Wood Glue sales globally. The survey also gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape of Wood Glue identifying key players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

Key Segments

Based on Product Outlook, Wood Glue Market is segmented into:

Urea-formaldehyde (UF)

Melamine urea-formaldehyde (MUF)

Phenol-formaldehyde (PF)

Isocyanates

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl acetate (PVA)

Soy-based

Others

Based on Application Outlook, Wood Glue Market is segmented into:

Flooring

Furniture

Doors & windows

Housing components

Others

Based on Substrate Outlook, Wood Glue Market is segmented into:

Solid wood

Oriented strand board (OSB)

Plywood

Particleboard (PB)

Medium-density fiberboard (MDF)

High-density fiberboard (HDF)

Others

Based on Resin Type, Wood Glue Market is segmented into:

Natural

Synthetic

Based on Technology Type, Wood Glue Market is segmented into:

Solvent-based

Water-based

Other Technologies

Based on Region, Wood Glue Market is segmented into:

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Wood Glue?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of wood glue include

HB Fuller

Henkel AG & Co.

KGaA

Bostik SA

3M

ika AG

Pidilite Industries Ltd

Jubilant Industries

BASF SE, Akzonobel N.V.

Amar Décor

Anabond Limited

Ashland Inc.

Asian Paints Limited

Astra Chemtech Private Limited

Berger Paints

Bluecoat Pvt. Ltd.

H.B. Fuller.

Other key manufacturers of wood glue include

Hindustan Adhesives Limited

Huntsman International LLC.

Jubilant Industries

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited

Royal Bond

Royal DSM

Sika AG

The Dow Chemical Company

Zeneses Industries Inc.

CNMI Industrial Corporation

Shenzhen Bridgetoworld Technology Co. Ltd.

Shandong Dalini New Material Co. Ltd.

Guangdong Oasis Chemical Co. Ltd.

Ningbo Hopson Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Jiangyin Desay Chemical Trade Co.ltd

TOYOPOLYMER.CO.Ltd

AICA Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Joinleader New Materials Co. Ltd.

Foshan Shunde Song Wen Chemical Co. Ltd.

Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd.

Foshan Nanhai Bander Decoration Material Company.

