Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services Clear Understanding of the Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments 2021 – 2031

The global Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The competitive landscape of Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services includes key players and analysis of their growth strategies.

Segmentation of Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services Market Based on Application:

Audio & Infotainment

Power Train

Safety Systems

Body & Comfort

Electric Vehicle/Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Segmentation of Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services Market Based on Component:

Electronic Control Unit

Sensors

Current Carrying Devices

Others

Segmentation of Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services Market Based on Sales Channel:

OEMs

After-Market

Key Players of Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services Market

The players of the automotive electronic manufacturing services market are focusing on strategic expansion, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their positions. In 2019, Continental AG announced the decision of acquiring Kathrein Automotive GmbH. The players in the automotive electronic manufacturing services market include

Robert Bosch GmbH

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

Denso Corp.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

OMRON Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

HGM Automotive Electronics

Delta Electronics Inc.

Delphi Technologies Inc.

HELLA GmbH & Co.

Atotech Deutschland GmbH

NXP Semiconductors N.V

Altera (Intel Corporation)

Panasonic Corporation

A short viewpoint offered in the report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth drivers of Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services which includes global GDP growth rate, various industries growth rate, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and others.

This newly published and insightful report compounds sheds light on key dynamics, Key Trends of Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services and their impact on the overall value chain from Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services sales.

