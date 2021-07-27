Sodium Hypophosphite Market to Witness High Growth in Near Future

The sodium hypophosphite market is estimated to be valued at USD 664 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 890 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The global sodium hypophosphite market is expected to grow owing to its increasing demand from various end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics, industrial machinery, medical device, and construction. The high demand backs the current market growth for sodium hypophosphite for reducing agents and antioxidants from the Asia Pacific region.

By function, the reducing agent segment is projected to dominate the sodium hypophosphite market during the forecast period.

Sodium hypophosphite is used as a reducing agent, catalyst & stabilizer, and chemical intermediate. Sodium hypophosphite acts as a reducing agent for electroless nickel plating application, which finds its usage in the electronics and automotive industry. These industries are booming in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and African regions. In water treatment as well, sodium hypophosphite, acts as a reducing agent, to reduce the metal ion content in industrial waste before being discharged in water.

By grade, the electrical segment is projected to dominate the sodium hypophosphite market during the forecast period.

Sodium hypophosphite in its electrical grade is used for electroless nickel plating. Electroless nickel plating is gaining widespread acceptance in the automotive and electronics industry. These industries are expanding at a high pace in the Asia Pacific region owing to urbanization, creating growth opportunities for sodium hypophosphite manufacturers in the coming years.

Rising demand for water treatment in industrial applications is projected to drive the sodium hypophosphite market in Asia Pacific.

The growing industrialization has increased the amount of waste discharged in water bodies. Additionally, unregulated discharge of industrial and domestic contaminants into water bodies causes health problems in human beings and the destruction of aquatic life, thereby necessitating the use of water treatment chemicals. The polluted water further affects the use of water for drinking, recreation, household needs, transportation, and commerce.

The key players in the sodium hypophosphite market include Arkema (France), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sigma-Aldrich (US), Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd. (China), Changshu New-Tech Chemicals Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangxi Fuerxin Medicine Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangsu Kangxiang Industrial Group Co., Ltd. (China), Hubei Lianxing Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangsu Danai Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Hubei Sky Lake Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), and Huanggang Quanwang Chemical Co., Ltd. (China).

