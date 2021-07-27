Fuel Cell Market Share, Growth and Demand by Regions till 2027

Felton, California , USA, July 27 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The report on the Fuel Cell market report includes future industry Trends, Size, Share, Past, current data and deep analysis, and forecast. This market offers a coordinated and orderly methodology for the foremost important aspects that have influenced the market within the past and also the forthcoming market prospects on which the organizations can rely on before investing. It furnishes with an inexpensive examination of the marketplace for better decision-making and assessment to put resources into it. The report analyses the weather and a whole detailed outlook of the foremost players that are likely to feature to the demand within the worldwide Fuel Cell market within the upcoming years.

The global fuel cell market size is anticipated to touch USD 33.09 billion by 2027. The market is likely to exhibit 15.5% CAGR from 2020 to 2027, as per a report published by Million Insights. Increasing focus on the development of unconventional energy sources to reduce the carbon emission is attributing to the growth of the market.

In 2019, North America held the largest share in the market. Further, the country is anticipated to continue its steady growth over the forecast duration. Increasing penetration of electric vehicles is a key factor attributing to the growth of the regional market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is an emerging market and the growth of the region is expected to be bolstered by rising combined heat & power systems’ demand.

With the growing pollution across the globe, governments are focusing on encouraging the use of the renewable source of energy, which in turn, bode well for the growth of the fuel-cell market. Ongoing research & development in fuel cell technology is projected to play a key role in the development of the market.

Increasing use of fuel-cell will help minimize the over-dependency on natural gas, coal and other fossil fuels. Technological developments have paved the way for use of fuel-cell in hybrid vehicles, which offers a lucrative growth opportunity for the market participants.

Top Key Players of Fuel Cell Market:

Bloom Energy, Plug Power, Inc., SFC Energy AG, Fuel Cell Energy, Inc. and Hydrogenics Corporation

