Legal Services Market Outlook and Incremental Opportunity Assessment till 2025

The global legal services market size is estimated to attain USD 1,045.2 billion, by the end of 2025, and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast duration, 2019 to 2025, as per the new report by Million Insights. Increasing use of new & advanced technologies in legal services are projected to boost market growth. Additionally, companies are now emphasizing on delivering transparency to clients which, in turn, is expected to foster market growth.

Companies in law are utilizing chatbots for the time-saving and optimizing process of work. Chatbots help in digitizing information related to law firms and other processes. Chatbots are capable of tracking automated conversations through following up measures. This helps to track on non-receptive clients’ information.

Several law firms focus on mitigation of risks to clients through the use of efficient information management. Thus, document automation solutions are highly preferred in legal services management. The document automation tool collects customer data through a questionnaire. This makes the end-user processes very easy and simple to understand the documentation.

Legal services are gaining traction in various sectors like IT & Telecom, healthcare, consumer electronics to manage automation software tools. Legal services are used to manage transactional and litigation practices through predictive analytics solution.

Social networking and digital media are projected to play a key role in the growth of legal services market. In addition, professionals in law firms are utilizing different social media platforms to perform legal tasks. Several social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn are used by law professionals to expand their reach.

Top Key Players of Legal Services Market:

DLA Piper, Ernst & Young (EY), Cliffiord Chance LLP, and Baker and McKenzie

