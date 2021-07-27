Drug Eluting Stent Market Top Company Profiles, Distribution Channel Benchmarking & Forecast

The global Drug Eluting Stent Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The Drug Eluting Stent Market is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The drug eluting stent market is highly driven by change in consumers’ lifestyles, heavy consumption of junk food, and prevalence of atherosclerosis in geriatric population. Adoption of minimally invasive techniques may augment the market demand for drug eluting stents.

Key Players:

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Terumo Corporation
  • Medtronic
  • Biosensors International
  • Cook Medical
  • Envision Scientific
  • Biotronik
  • Lepu Medical
  • Stentsys


Growth Drivers:

Increase in geriatric population and shift from angioplasty to DES are likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Market challenges such as declining prices and side effects pertaining to the use of drug eluting stents might impede the market growth. Based on polymer coating, the drug eluting stents market comprises non-biodegradable polymer-based and biodegradable polymer based. Based on polymer free coatings, the drug eluting stent industry includes nanoporous surface, slotted tubular surface, micro porous surface and microstructures surface.

Application Outlook:

  • Coronary Artery Disease
  • Peripheral Artery Disease

Product Outlook:

  • Polymer-based Coatings
  • Polymer-free Coatings

Other Key Players:

  • AlviMedica
  • Arterius
  • Elixir Medical Inc
  • Kyoto Medical Planning Co Ltd
  • Micell Technologies Inc
  • Eurocor GmbH
  • Opto Circuits
  • OrbusNeich Medical Company Ltd
  • QualiMed
  • Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc

Regional Outlook:

Geographical segmentation for drug eluting stent market includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America is a dominant market with greater revenue share. The market is driven by stringent norms and regulations along with favorable reimbursement coverage. Rise in incidences of artery diseases is expected to favor the market growth in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific’s market is anticipated to register a higher market growth in the forecast period owing to rise in patients’ awareness pertaining to commercial availability of products, government funding and constant R&D. Improvements in healthcare infrastructure and increase in healthcare spending is likely to propel the market growth APAC sector.

