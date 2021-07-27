Plasma-derived Protein Therapies Market Sale Likely To Touch New Heights By End Of 2030, Fact.MR Report

The 250 page Market research report On Global Plasma-derived Protein Therapies Market : COVID 19 Impact and Recovery – Analysis, Plasma-derived Protein Therapies Market Size, Share, Trends, Business Strategies, Challenges, Growth Forecast 2020 to 2030.

Introduction

Plasma-derived therapies allow individuals with chronic and life threatening diseases to lead more productive and healthy lives by replacing the missing or deficient proteins.

The patients relying on these therapies require regular injections or infusions throughout their lives. Since the diseases treated by plasma therapies affect a small percentage of the population, they are often considered as rare.

Most of these diseases are genetic and chronic conditions. However, over the years there is a rise in these rare diseases demanding more treatment options.

Plasma-derived Protein Therapies Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Plasma-derived protein therapies market has been segmented on the basis of type, route of administration, application and end user.

Based on type, the global Plasma-derived protein therapies market is segmented as:

Coagulation factors

Immunoglobulins

Hyperimmune globulins

Albumin

C1-esterase inhibitor (C1-INH)

Alpha-1 Proteinase Inhibitors

Based on route of administration, the global Plasma-derived protein therapies market is segmented as:

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Based on application, the global Plasma-derived protein therapies market is segmented as:

Immunological disorders

Infectious disorders

Coagulation and bleeding disorders

Metabolic disorders

Based on end-user, the global Plasma-derived protein therapies market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Research institutes

Ambulatory surgical care centers

Geographical Data Analysis of Plasma-derived Protein Therapies Market Research Report Is Based On:

Geographically, the Plasma-derived protein therapies market is segmented into seven regions, i.e.; Latin America, South Asia, Oceania, East Asia, Europe, North America and Middle East & Africa.

The North America is expected to account for the largest share in the Plasma-derived protein therapies market due to rising geriatric population who are more susceptible to life threatening diseases.

According to the U.S Census Bureau, there were 40.3 million U.S. residents 65 years and older in the 2010 census and more than 54 million on July 1, 2019. Other factors contributing towards the growth of the regional growth of the market in North America is large patient base and well- developed healthcare infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience fastest growth in the plasma-derived protein therapies market. Increasing demand for advanced treatment option and rise in per capita expenditure are predicted to drive the growth of the market in this region.

Additionally, the increasing focus in the development of healthcare infrastructure in the developing countries is also anticipated to drive the growth of the plasma-derived protein therapies market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Plasma-derived Protein Therapies Market: Key players

Some of the players identified in the Plasma-derived protein therapies market include:

CSL Behring LLC

Octapharma AG

Biotest AG

Kedrion S.P.A

Bayer AG

Grifols S.A.

