Global Demand Of Polyisobutene Market, Growth Analysis, Latest Trends And Forecast Till 2030

Polyisobutene Market: Overview and Dynamics

Polyisobutene, also known as PIB or polyisobutylene, is a low volume commodity thermoplastic product. Owing to its versatile characteristics like exceptional barrier properties, insulation properties and self-healing properties, polyisobutene has become ideal choice in number of end use industries.

For instance, attributed to its self-healing properties, polyisobutene is highly utilized in production of adhesives and sealants. Apart from this, it’s well balanced barrier and flow properties, polyisobutene has become choice of insulation material in wires and cables.

Segmentation Analysis of Polyisobutene Market:

The global polyisobutene market is bifurcated into four major segments: purity, function, end use, and region.

On the basis of purity, polyisobutene market has been segmented as follows:

Low

High

Ultra-High

On the basis of function, polyisobutene market has been segmented as follows:

Additive

Binder

Extender & Plasticizer

Film Forming Agent

Oxidation Resistant

Viscosity Controlling Agent

Others

On the basis of end use, polyisobutene market has been segmented as follows:

Adhesives & Sealants

Automotive

Construction

Electronics

Food

Packaging

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, polyisobutene market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Polyisobutene Market: Regional Outlook

The report on the global polyisobutene market covers six major regions that include North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA. East Asia being a largest adhesive & sealant manufacturer, largest automotive manufacturer and hub of packaging industry has been identified as the leading consumer of polyisobutene.

East Asia is projected to continue on the back of China which dominates the aforementioned industries in terms of production. Furthermore, China is the largest polymer producer in the world and increasing consumption of polyisobutene as an extenders and as plasticizers in polymer industry is set to assist the regional market growth during the forecast period.

South Asia and Oceania is poised to emerge as fastest growing region owing to presence of paced economies like India, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore.

Polyisobutene Market: Key Players

Global polyisobutene market is partially fragmented in nature in which few prominent company’s accounts for significant share of the global polyisobutene market. Currently, BASF, ENEOS Corporation, Evonik Industries, Janex SA., Linan Euro-China Co., Ltd., Lubrizol Corporation, Sophim and Xinjiang Xinfeng Co., Ltd. are key manufacturers in global polyisobutene market.

