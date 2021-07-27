Which Consumer Trends Will Keep the Demand for Hosiery Attractive for Men

Growing prevalence of leg disorders and injuries has revved up demand for hosiery products across the healthcare industry. In addition, increasing need to prevent muscle damage in the sports industry is predicted to impact growth of the global market of hosiery in the upcoming years. According to a recently published report, the global hosiery market will register a steady CAGR growth during the forecast period, 2017 – 2022.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=121&utm_source=expresspressrelease&utm_medium=Prasad

Factors Fuelling Growth of the Global Market

Increasing prevalence of leg disorders such as schlerotherapy treatment has revved up demand for hosiery products across the healthcare industry. Moreover, growing prevalence of leg injuries and muscle damage is predicted to boost demand for hosiery products across the fitness industry. Due to these factors, the global market of hosiery is projected to witness considerable growth during the predicted period.

Consumption of compressed hosiery products is high in the sports industry due to growing risks of leg injury, blood clots, and muscle damages globally. Fitness professionals and athletes prefer wearing compressed hosiery products as compared to cotton socks as it could lead to blood clots, trap moisture, and blisters. These factors are expected to contribute towards global market growth of hosiery throughout forecast period.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=121&utm_source=expresspressrelease&utm_medium=Prasad

Socks to Remain a Leading Segment

Body stockings among other products is predicted to witness a relatively high CAGR growth in the global market of hosiery throughout 2022. Compression stockings is projected to reflect the second highest CAGR growth in the global market of hosiery during the predicted period. Socks among other products is projected to represent the highest revenue growth, representing over US$ 5,000 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2022. The stockings segment will represent the second highest revenue growth among other products in the global market of hosiery by 2022 – end.

Women will represent a leading segment in terms of demographics in the global market. Consumption of hosiery products will remain relatively high among women. This segment will reflect the highest growth in terms of revenue by the end of 2017. However, the men segment is predicted to reflect the highest CAGR in the global market of hosiery throughout 2022. Women among other segments is projected to reflect the second highest CAGR in the global market during the predicted period.

The economic price range products is projected to represent a value of over US$ 9,200 Mn in the hosiery market globally by the end of 2022. This segment is predicted to witness the highest revenue growth in the global market. Mid-range among other price range segment is predicted to reflect the second highest revenue growth by 2022 – end. The super-premium range among other prices will register a relatively high CAGR growth in the global market through 2022.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/121?utm_source=expresspressrelease&utm_medium=Prasad

Why Choose Fact.MR?

Multi-Disciplinary Approach to Solve Market Challenges Accurate Regional Demand Estimation And Forecast Data Acquisition from Trusted Multidimensional Sources Real-Time Competitive Breakdown Customized Business Solutions

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/02/1993317/0/en/Electric-Rice-Cooker-Sales-via-Online-Channels-to-Outgrow-Offline-Global-Market-to-Witness-7-CAGR-by-2029-End-Projects-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com