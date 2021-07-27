Why are Environmental Concerns Driving Sales Opportunities for Baby Cloth Diapers

The 1950s witnessed the introduction of the first disposable diapers for mass consumption, and over the years, with reduction of production costs, disposables largely became the accepted standard among new parents. However, in the late 1990s, rise of social media and environmental awareness bolstered demand for cloth diapers. Reusable diapers also became popular with distribution channels such as discount stores and eBay, gaining consumer interest for baby cloth diapers.

The global baby cloth diaper market is likely to register sluggish growth of over 2% CAGR from 2021 to 2031, accounting for a valuation of over US$ 10 Bn in 2020. Growth is slower in matured markets such as Europe and North America, supported by lower birth rates and larger geriatric populations.

Key Takeaways from Baby Cloth Diaper Market Study

Ultra-absorbent diapers are expected lead the market, accounting for over 65% of the industry in 2021, aided by higher efficiency in performance.

Cloth diapers will prominently be used for infants up to 6 months of age through 2031, with growth of the working women demographic.

Sales through hypermarkets and supermarkets will account for more than 46% market share for the duration of the assessment period, aided by robust supply chains.

Incorporation of sustainable materials are displaying high growth potential, driven by growing environmental awareness.

Key Market Segments

Product

Ultra-absorbent

Super-absorbent

Age Group

0-6 Months

6-18 Months

18-48 Months

Sales Channel

HM/SM

Convenience Stores

Drug Stores

Online

Others

Product Launch and Distribution Strategies Gain Interest

Major manufacturers in the baby cloth diaper market are increasingly focused on product development and launches to strengthen their presence in the global market. Product improvements, including the incorporation of sustainable and reusable materials, are expected to gain the interest of industry players, influencing developments in the long term.

Leading players in the market include, but are not limited to, Procter & Gamble, MEGA, Ontex, Kimberly Clarke, RAD Medical, ABENA, Domtar, Fippi, Linette HELLAS, Delipap Oy, Europrosan S.p.A., Futura Line, and Hygeinika.

