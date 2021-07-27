Sales of Natural Cheese Market to Surpass a Valuation US$ 8,455 Mn by 2022-end

Fact.MR’s comprehensive evaluation of the sales of natural cheese market offers critical insights and data sets for a period of five years, 2017-2022. The global natural cheese market is although projected to record a slow-moving growth through 2022, the consumption of natural cheese in terms of value is anticipated to stand at modest US$ 8 Billion, by the end of the forecast period. Increasing demand for specialty products manufactured using natural ingredients owing to the growing penetration of healthy alternatives is likely to fuel the widespread adoption of natural cheese.

Manufacturers are increasingly tapping on the cheese-loving consumers’ segment with portion control sizes and packs, organic cheeses, and better-for-you products made from healthier milk. Moreover, demand for renewed taste experiences attributable to novel flavor innovations will drive the natural cheese market and expand the scope for specialty and artisanal products. Cheese manufacturers are capitalizing on the snacking trend with special offerings in the global natural cheese market. The snacking segment will remain a critical focus category, with cheesemakers promoting their products as good sources of nutrition, especially in fast-growing economies such as China and India.

As per the ‘EU-28 2017 Annual Dairy and Products Report’, cheese consumption is projected to increased based on higher output in Europe through 2018, and export of cheese is also likely to increase owing to the increasing demand from United States, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and South Korea. In Europe, goat and sheep milk will find widespread adoption for manufacturing cheese. As per Fact.MR’s market analysis, Europe is likely to remain the most lucrative market for natural cheese through 2022, with consumption being significantly high in Germany, UK, France, Switzerland, and Italy. Europe is projected to hold nearly 47 percent of the global natural cheese market, in terms of revenue share, followed by North America.

However, changing dietary patterns in Asian countries is likely to benefit manufacturers in EU and US. For instance, growing demand for luxury cuisine and local farmstead cheeses in China would supplement to the growth of natural cheese market in the region. Demand for natural cheese in APEJ looks promising owing to the growing demand for cheese based indulgence food products including pizzas and tacos in India and China. The natural cheese market in APEJ is poised to grow at a relatively higher CAGR over the forecast period.

In terms of product form, demand for natural cheese in block form will remain significantly high, at nearly 27 percent, as block cheese is easier and economical to store and stack, along with providing transportation benefits. As per Fact.MR’s assessment, the global consumption of block form natural cheese is likely to stand at US$ 2.2 Billion, by the end of 2022. Currently accounting for a market of more than 36 percent, sales of natural cheese through wholesale/distributor/direct channel will continue to remain profitable for manufacturers and suppliers. Studies are reflective of a considerable sales through online retailers, only second to supermarkets/hypermarkets (22 percent market share), owing to the increasing penetration of ecommerce platforms selling artisanal and specialty products.

Global Natural Cheese Market: Segmentation

The report on global natural cheese market has segmented the market on the basis product form, sales channel, application, source, and region. On the basis of product form, the further subsections include- viz. blocks, cubes, slice, spreads, and spray.

In terms of sales channels, the subsections comprises wholesales/distributor/direct, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience store, online retailers, and other retail formats.

Further, on the basis of application, the market is segmented into F&B processing, HoReCa, and household and by source, the segmentation includes cattle milk, goat milk, and sheep milk. For each segment, region-wise revenue comparison, market share comparison, and YoY growth comparison is provided.

For a broader understanding of the companies elbowing for the market share, Fact.MR’s report on natural cheese market offers a competitive landscape analysis towards the end of the report, along with detailed profiles of key participants and their forward market strategies. Key companies such as Arla Foods amba, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Savencia SA, Groupe Lactalis S.A., Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V., Almarai – Joint Stock Company, Sargento Foods Inc., Associated Milk Producers, Inc., and Mondelez International, Inc have been included in the report.

