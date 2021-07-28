Raksha Bandhan #TheGreatestGift

Mumbai, India, 2021-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — The importance of family in an Indian household is supreme. We Indians value our relationships more than all materialistic comforts put together. It’s no wonder when it comes to celebrating festivals even when we’re miles apart from those we love, we leave no stone unturned to make them feel special and valued. Not to forget, all that, without doing away with any rituals! After all, our inherited culture is beautiful, and truly #TheGreatestGift we possess, right?

Let’s talk about Raksha Bandhan for instance. In India, it’s common to carry out the tradition of sister’s tying a rakhi on their brother’s wrist — but what’s interesting to note is that every year, thousands of NRI’s too, are able to hold on to these customs, despite being separated by distance and time. With the help of online gifting sites, sending rakhis to Canada, the US, Australia and several other countries has become the norm — Something us desis are truly thankful for!

Up until a few years ago, sending rakhis online to Canada, USA etc. was not as simple as it is today. Siblings who were not residing in the same country had to make do with speaking to each other over a phone or video call; which undoubtedly induced a sense of missing out. Noticing a gap in the market, several brands launched online platforms that facilitated services like sending rakhis and other gifting items all over the globe. What initially seemed like an unachievable task, gradually went on to becoming a seamless process — all at the click of a button. It’s no secret that Indians are highly sentimental; so you can only imagine the delight that spread when the idea of online Raksha Bandhan celebrations became a reality.

Just in case you’re new to this, Raksha Bandhan is a unique festival that upholds the priceless bond of eternal love between a brother and sister, and is celebrated through the act of tying a sacred thread ( a Rakhi) on the wrist of the brother. This act signifies a sister’s good wishes for her brother, while he, in return, vows to protect her from all the ills and evils around. And not just that, let’s not forget to mention that brothers typically give their sisters something in return for this gesture.

As gifting is usually a tough job (even moreso when it comes to men choosing something for women), these online sites that help send rakhi overseas, also house a number of items that brothers can choose as return gifts. On the other hand, if sisters would like to send a gift along with her Rakhi to Canada, USA, Australia or anywhere else, they have that option too. Flowers, handmade chocolates, premium quality dry fruits, customised hampers — you name it, and it’s available!

So this year, if you’ve been wondering how you’re going to make your sibling feel special on Raksha Bandhan, while he/she is in another country, don’t worry! With the help of these online gifting sites, you’ll be able to send them all your love and good wishes, perfectly wrapped up in a box! Whether you want to send your Rakhi to Canada, USA, UK, Singapore, Australia or anywhere else — Take a huge sigh of relief because it’s going to happen!