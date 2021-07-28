Mirage Luggage – Providing High-End Luggage Pieces in Online Stores

Brooklyn, USA, 2021-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — If you are looking for a hard side or soft side luggage or carry-on, wheeled, or any other design, online stores like Mirage Luggage have extensive collections of Innovative Luggage pieces. Thus, you get easy access to branded luggage made of high-grade materials and equipped with multiple safety and other features. Backpacks and different types of travel bags are also available in such stores apart from suitcases. Apart from individual luggage pieces, Discount Luggage Sets are also available in online stores, which enable frequent travelers to purchase multiple matching luggage pieces at lower prices than what the luggage costs individually.

Luggage Sets

Mirage Luggage offers both hard and soft-sided carry-on travel cases in sets of 2 PC and 3 PC in different colors. The luggage sets have been grouped under various collections. Some examples have been mentioned here.

Carry on Luggage sets of hard-sided variety are available in several colors: black, light blue, purple, maroon, brown, rose gold, yellow, and many more. The shell is made of polycarbonate, making the case lightweight and sturdy. 4 wheels at the base provide high stability and ease of movement. The retractable handle is made of multi-stage aluminum and is operated by a push-button. Comfortable grip side handles are also present for easy carrying. Apart from the main compartment, a zippered pocket is present along the spine. Elastic tie-down straps keep the items inside the case stable. A padded battery pocket is present to store delicate electronics. The locking mechanism is TSA-approved. USB port provides fast and easy charging. The sets contain small, medium, and large-sized pieces.

Softshell luggage sets feature carry-on luggage pieces made of 100% polyester shells, making them lightweight and expandable. The sets come in many colors, such as red, yellow and orange, yellow and red, black, and many more. Apart from the main compartment, there are zippered compartments at the front and back for extra storage. Double four wheels enable 360-degree movement. Other features include a push-button locking handle, carry handles, mounted lock, and heavy-duty zipper.

Other types of luggage

There are many other types of Fancy Luggage pieces offered by online stores. Some examples have been mentioned here.

Magnum Duffel Bag with wheels is made of polyester, which makes it highly durable. The U-shaped compartment provides ample space for storage, while two large external pockets provide extra space for items. The anti-theft zipper offers a high level of protection to the contents. 2 wheels provide easy maneuverability. The push-button handle enables easy carrying.

Samsonite Omni 2 is a hard shell carry-on luggage made of 100% polycarbonate shell, light in weight, and resistant against scratches. 4 wheels provide 360 degrees of spin movement. The handle is retractable. The expansion design helps in fitting more items. TSA locking mechanism provides additional security.

Shipping and Replacement

Online luggage stores provide doorstep delivery. The online stores may charge shipping fees. Stores like Mirage replace damaged products if the image of the product is uploaded within 48 hours.