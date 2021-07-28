Harvest Glow Candles – Buy Soy Wax Candles Online at Affordable Cost

Elk, Wa, USA, 2021-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — Our sense of smell is actually very underrated, and we forget how the right aroma can be a very pleasing addition to our ambience. If you have not experienced the warmth of lying on your couch and enjoying TV as the perfect aroma spreads in the room, you can be sure that you are missing something. But how do you choose the right candles? When you consider the variety of wax types that are available, how can you choose the right ones?

The main types are just two: paraffin, which are the normal ones that most of us have grown up using, and soy wax.

There are a huge number of benefits to soy wax candles rather than the paraffin wax candles that have been in use extensively. It is well-known that paraffin is a derivative of petroleum refining, and as such has the same side effects as burning of fossil fuel. No wonder then that there are some studies which show that it is actually unhealthy to be in the presence of paraffin wax candles burning, especially the soot which can cause respiratory problems for young children and older adults.

Candles are also a very preferred gift item. But imagine that your gifts are not only unappealing, but are also producing soot which stains the interiors and other surfaces. True, candles are loved by almost everyone, and can add a wonderful glow to the evening when sitting with your thoughts, or with loved ones. But that is why you have to choose candles made with the right materials to give a perfect experience.

If you speak to those who love candles, ask them about soy wax candles and watch them light up! This is because of the innumerable benefits that it provides as well as how it is made. Soy wax is a completely natural, renewable, and sustainable solution that eliminates the soot-producing chemicals that you would find in paraffin wax. Moreover, it provides a more even and clean burn as it has a lower melting point.

Soy wax candles can also burn for 50% longer than the paraffin ones. This not only saves money, but ensures that your experience lasts longer. Also, with minimal additives, the scent profile of soy wax candles is unhindered and can offer a pleasant, lingering scent as per the essential oils used.

About Harvest Glow Candles:

Harvest Glow candles are quickly being recognized as one of the authentic soy wax candle makers. They ensure complete transparency and prompt communication about how they make their candles which can put even first-time buyers at ease. Based out of Washington state, they only use the soybean harvest (where the name comes from) to create genuine scent profiles that are sure to not only add a glow but infuse warmth.

You can buy soy wax candles online from Harvest Glow and be assured of unforgettable products and excellent service. One of the best things about Harvest Glow is that their candles are not made on impersonal assembly lines but are handcrafted to achieve the right balance between aesthetics and delightful aroma.

