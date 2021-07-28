Bring Home Handmade Rustic Farmhouse Chandelier From Mueller Designs

California, USA, 2021-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — The interior décor of our place – home or office needs to be pleasing, friendly, and visually stimulating, thus creating a happy place to live and work. Interior décor is a personal choice and each to their own. If you are someone who loves the uncluttered backwoods look and incorporates a sophisticated piece of handmade rustic farmhouse chandelier in your living or working space, try the one from Mueller Designs.

The rustic chandelier from Mueller Designs is a true beauty, so simple and minimalist looking and yet with an enigmatic presence. Anyone walking in through your front doors is sure not just to notice the log chandelier hanging from the ceiling but also to revel in its charm and elegance.

Mueller Designs is a California-based interior décor firm offering decorative pieces that are primarily eco-friendly in nature. Since the founder is German, you will find a unique blend of German and US workmanship, quality, and reliability. Alexander Muller, the company’s founder, is into the creation of rustic elements that are simple and trendy. Inspired heavily by the local culture of the places he has been to and has resided at, Alexander’s décor elements are hundred percent handmade and, unique with one item different from the other. Not just that, he is completely into making sustainable items; for example, the rustic farmhouse chandelier is made from reclaimed wood, more than 100 years old.

Qualitative, handmade pieces are custom-made to suit the owner’s choice and aspirations; every individual piece is created with passion and feelings, no two pieces identical, and so much more. Decorative pieces from Mueller Designs are no comparison to mass-scale produced décor items that, even if guaranteed standardization, has no individual essence; there is no unity or differentiation. All items made by Mueller Designs come with a lifetime warranty and the assurance of top quality.

The rustic farmhouse Chandelier from Mueller Designs is a multi-pendant item with light bulbs hanging from a reclaimed wooden base using a black steel chain and a black cord. While the beauty of the piece is priceless and incomparable, there is ergonomics too. Since the bulbs hang from the cord, the owner can change the bulbs’ height by adjusting the wire. The chandelier is available in three size options – normal, XXL, and Gigantic. The chain length can vary from 5 inches to 170 inches, while owners can choose the number of light sockets they desire. Meeting all the required industry standards, the farmhouse chandelier from Mueller Designs is an impeccable eco-friendly addition to your home and office.