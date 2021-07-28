Free consultations on software testing with a1qa experts

Lakewood, USA, 2021-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — To support companies operating globally in enhancing software quality, a1qa is conducting a series of free consultations on quality assurance (QA) with their experienced specialists.

When introducing software testing, open-minded companies face such difficulties as poor QA approach, lack of right-skilled engineers, budget overruns, and more. In line with global uncertainty, it’s becoming too challenging to ensure high software quality while staying ahead of competitors, enhancing brand image, and meeting end-user expectations.

What often helps front-line organizations navigate through these challenges and reach software excellence is QA support. By implementing software testing from the very project start, companies enhance product’s health as well as accelerate delivery time and reduce QA costs.

Now, a1qa specialists are conducting free QA consultations to help with that.

What do business reps get at the consultations?

– Discuss what hinders software product operation

– Ask QA-related questions

– Understand which QA practices can help improve software quality (test automation, performance, security testing, you name it)

“Adhering to our mission of showcasing the importance and true value of QA, we start a series of QA consultations to support companies across verticals in preventing expensive bug fixing, increasing ROI, and winning the competition.” – highlights Dima Tish, Head of global business development at a1qa.

About a1qa

Being an 18-year software testing company, a1qa has already served 800+ clients, including enterprises from the F500 list. With the portfolio of 1,500 completed projects, a1qa continues nurturing QA arsenal at 10+ in-house CoEs and R&Ds while helping customers meet ever-changing IT market requirements. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.

