Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2021 – 2024

Global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market is anticipated to grow considerably in the forecast period owing to the increase in need for durable and reliable coatings from the medical equipment from the emerging economies. Physical Vapor Deposition is a set of processes for depositing thin layers of material in few nanometers or numerous micrometers. PVDs perform eco-friendly vacuum deposition techniques that could greatly reduce the amount of toxic elements. Along the entire process, PVD coating offers extremely pure and high performance which make them ideal for multiple applications for electroplating.

PVD industry is influenced by worldwide increase in demand for consumer electronic products like developing IoT devices and portable devices like smartphones, tablets, etc. Moreover, PVD coatings offer excellent decorative finishing that increases its application in multiple areas, encouraging the market growth of physical vapor deposition. PVD coating cutting tools run faster, which reduces cycle time and increases demand for the cutting tools.

However, physical vapor deposition market is restrained by strict regulations regarding the prevalent PVD technologies. The strict laws are also restricting new entrants, which reduces the competition and hampers the market growth. Nevertheless, patent protection is expected to increase the initial investment for newbies that may bring greater opportunities in physical vapor deposition (PVD) industry. Brands like Apple Inc. and Google are initiating tamper proof and water resistant solutions to meet the growing requirement of consumers, which is observed as another trend witnessed in PVD market.

Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2013 – 2024)

PVD Equipment

PVD Materials

PVD Services

Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2013 – 2024)

Microelectronics

Data Storage

Solar Products

Cutting tools

Medical Equipment

Others

Prominent players in physical vapor deposition market comprise Angstrom Engineering and Applied Materials Inc., Aja International Inc., Advanced Energy Industries Inc., Platit Ag, Mustang Vacuum Systems and Veeco Instruments.

Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2013 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

