Global Leading Key Players and Recent Developments in the Beverage Flavoring Systems Market

The Beverage Flavoring Systems Market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The growing demand for a variety of innovative flavors in soft drinks, the launch of advanced technologies in flavor processing, increasing consumer inclination toward clean-label and organic products, and favorable regulatory environment for fortified products are some of the driving factors of this market.

The key players profiled in the beverage flavoring systems market include Cargill (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (US), Givaudan (Switzerland), Sensient Technologies (US), Kerry (Ireland), International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF) (US), Firmenich (Switzerland), Tate & Lyle (UK), MANE (France), Döhler (Germany), Takasago (Japan), Flavorchem Corporation (US), and Frutarom (Israel).

Givaudan (Switzerland) is one of the largest players in the flavor industry, offering a wide product portfolio to food, beverage, and beauty industries. It is opting for expansions and acquisitions as its growth strategies through which it is targeting to expand its product portfolio as well as reach a wider customer base in the developing economies. The company has its patented technology for flavor masking; this technology is used in food and beverages to mask bitter flavor without increasing the sweet content of the products.

Cargill (US) is one of the prominent players in the flavoring systems market, with a diversified business portfolio, which helps the company to minimize risk and dependency on any particular business. The company also has a strong foothold in the North American and European regions. The company continually strives to introduce new products to expand its product portfolio and gather a larger share in the market. Cargill offers customized flavoring systems for beverages to meet the need of consumers in the North American and Asia Pacific regions.

