WOM to launch high-speed FTTH services in Chile using Alepo AAA

Santiago, Chile, 2021-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — In keeping with current network demands, Chilean mobile operator WOM has partnered with digital enablement and revenue management software provider Alepo to enter the fixed broadband (FTTH) market. Alepo’s 3GPP AAA for broadband will help the operator introduce uninterrupted high-speed data services with 24×7 remote customer support, online payments, and a customer-first approach.

Set for a July 2020 launch, the project will be an entirely remote implementation to work around ongoing COVID-19-related travel restrictions. Alepo will partner with a local hardware system integrator for the installation of new servers with virtual environments on geo-redundant sites that the AAA applications will run on.

Alepo’s stateless AAA server is highly scalable and will help WOM monetize network usage through a flexible policy framework. Alepo’s AAA will offer WOM the ability to launch postpaid and prepaid unlimited data plans with speeds up to 1 Gbps, as well as limited data and fair usage packages. Customers will be redirected to Alepo’s digital portal to renew their plans or pay past dues, completely automating their experience and reducing calls to customer care.

Implementation of the AAA will provide WOM with zero revenue leakage, accurate usage-based billing, and usage reports that help monitor subscriber data consumption patterns to quickly adapt through a centralized configuration manager.

With this project, WOM expects to acquire over 500k subscribers within the first year and eventually build up to 1.5M subscribers by the end of 2023.

“We are pleased to partner with Alepo given its history of delivering innovative and award-winning digital broadband solutions to service providers around the globe. With the shift to working from home and social distancing, there has been unprecedented demand for broadband networks. We are confident that Alepo’s AAA will help us alleviate this load with the introduction of ultrafast services. Its monetization capabilities will help us drive ROI while ensuring customer satisfaction,” said Christopher Adam Laska, CEO, WOM.

Juan Espinosa, Director LATAM Alepo, said, “Alepo’s AAA will create greater data monetization opportunities for WOM by facilitating data usage reporting and providing new billing capabilities, while simultaneously minimizing service activation and delivery costs. Our robust and scalable solution will help WOM increase customer satisfaction with higher data speeds and expand its broadband presence rapidly in Chile.”

About WOM

WOM, meaning ’word of mouth’ in Spanish, was launched in July 2015, after the purchase of the old telecommunications company Nextel Chile. According to official statistics, as of March 2019, WOM had 4,120,000 clients. They offer 4G voice services as well as Voice WiFi that facilitates users to make and receive calls through any WiFi network in the world that offers an internet connection, regardless of whether or not the WOM client is in the operator’s coverage area. This is ideal for use abroad and avoids expensive international roaming. The Voice 4G and Voice WiFi services were made available to all the company’s customers (prepaid and postpaid) from December 13, 2018, thus becoming the first telecommunications company in Chile to implement such services nationwide.

For more information, please visit www.wom.cl/