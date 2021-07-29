Operating Room/OR Integration Market : Industry Growth, Key Players and Market Opportunities

Pune, India, 2021-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The operating room integration market is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2024 from USD 1.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.4%. Market growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, redevelopment projects & funding for improving OR infrastructure, and rising need to curtail healthcare costs. In addition, emerging economies (such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico) are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. However, a dearth of skilled surgeons for OR management is adversely impacting market growth.

Key Players of Market

Prominent players in the operating room integration market are Stryker Corporation (US), STERIS (US), KARL STORZ (Germany), Olympus (Japan), Getinge (Sweden), Alvo Medical (Poland), Skytron (US), Merivaara (Finland), Brainlab (Germany), TRILUX Medical (Germany), caresyntax (US), Sony (Japan), Barco (Belgium), Arthrex (US), and Richard Wolf (Germany).

The RoW market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

North America dominated the market in 2018. However, the market in the RoW is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the procedural benefits of integrated ORs, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising adoption of advanced surgical treatment methodologies in the region. Other factors augmenting market growth in this region are the ongoing expansion of the healthcare infrastructure as well as growing market availability of advanced surgical technologies in Brazil and other Latin American countries, ongoing initiatives of governments to enhance their respective healthcare systems, and growing public-private investments for purchasing medical equipment.