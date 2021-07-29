Oleochemicals Market Revenue Driver, Restraint, Challenge & Growth Opportunities

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Oleochemicals Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Oleochemicals Market is expected to reach USD 31.9 billion by 2025. Oleochemicals is termed as a chemical derived from natural fats and oils of both animal and plant origins. They also comprise those byproducts resulting from the subsequent alteration of the carboxylic acid group of the fatty acids by biological or chemical means.

Key Players:

BASF

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

Cargill, Incorporated

Wilmar International

Emery Oleochemicals

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Kao Corporation

Evonik Industries

Akzonobel N.V.

IOI Corporation Berhad

SABIC

Godrej Industries

Growth Drivers:

Basic Oleochemicals are glycerol, fatty acids, fatty amines, fatty methyl esters, and fatty alcohols. It is exclusively used for food purposes. It is produced by splitting fats or oils via a trans-esterification/alcoholysis or hydrolysis process. The Oleochemicals Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Rising demand from customers, developing market for green chemicals, growing demand from personal care & pharmaceutical industry, and easy availability of raw materials are documented as major factors of Oleochemicals Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. Oleochemicals Market is segmented based on type, applications, and region. Glycerin, fatty acid, fatty alcohol, and other types could be explored in Oleochemicals in the forecast period. Fatty acid sector accounted for the substantial market share of Oleochemicals and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. It is used as an inactive ingredient in pharmaceuticals, fat emulsion, as lipid formulation, and liposomes. Animal fats like duck and lard contain fatty acid. On the other hand, vegetable fats like cottonseed oil, coconut oil, palm oil, cocoa butter, and palm kernel oil fat contains fatty acid.

The market may be categorized based on applications like polymers, pharmaceutical & personal care, soaps & detergents, food & beverages, and others.“Soaps & detergents” sector accounted for the substantial market share of Oleochemicals in 2016 and is estimated to lead the overall market in the upcoming period. Also, pharmaceutical & personal care sector is estimated to grow at the fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the years to come. This may be because they are cost-efficient and there is rising awareness among customers regarding environmental benefits.

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Central & South America (CSA)

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial market share of Oleochemicals and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. In addition, the sector is estimated to grow at significant CAGR in the coming years. This may be because of presence of key manufacturers in the region and rising use of natural chemicals to produce Oleochemicals. The developing countries like China and India are the major consumers of Oleochemicals in this region.

Instead, North America and Europe are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. North America is the second largest region with significant market share. The United States is a major consumer of Oleochemicals in this region. However, Europe is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period.

As companies all over the world have to believe that alliance with a market would permit them proportional market existence and authority to declare the leadership position.

