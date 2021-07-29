Global Rotavators Market : Big Players Focusing On Product Advancements For Business Expansion 2026

The report on the Rotavators Market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceedings and the impact on the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the report ponders over the various factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the Rotavators Market once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and drivers are discussed in the report in detail.

Increasing demand for food due to the rise of a population is resulting in the farmers focusing on reducing the cost of land preparation while increasing the yield. Hence, rotavator is considered to be the most suitable for preparing a seedbed. Manufacturers are also preparing rotavator that can be adjusted as per the depth of soil bed preparation. The companies are also developing advanced rotavator that can be used in all types of soil regardless of its condition. Different types of rotavator blades are being made depending on the moisture content and property of soil. New materials and process are also being used by manufacturers to develop blades for rotavator as it is the most important part that is directly engaged with the soil.

Manufacturers are also focusing on optimizing the design by reducing its weight, cost and improving its performance for removing the high weed. Safety and maintenance of rotavator are also being focused on by the user to increase its operational time. Manufacturers are offering adjustable rotating tines and shield in order to control the degree of pulverization. Tractor mounted rotavators are witnessing increasing demand as it saves time and also leaves perfectly leveled soil. To improve the durability of a blade, manufacturers are modifying existing rotavator blade. Design modification is being carried on the L-shaped blade as it is widely used in agriculture.

According to the latest report by Fact.MR, the global rotavators market is likely to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period 2017-2026. The market is estimated to register 2.9% CAGR, in terms of volume. It is also projected to reach US$ 2,003.2 million revenue by the end of 2026.

Hydraulic Rotavators to Gain Maximum Traction in the Global Rotavators Market between 2017 and 2026Based on the blade type, C type of blade is likely to witness the highest growth during 2017-2026. C type blade is projected to bring in more than US$ 1,000 million revenue by 2026 end.On the basis of mechanism type, hydraulic mechanism type is expected to be highly preferred in the global market for rotavators. In terms of volume, more than 461,800 units of hydraulic rotavators are estimated to be sold by the end of 2026.

Market Taxonomy

Blade Type
  • L Type
  • C Type
Mechanism Type
  • Manual
  • Hydraulic
  • Hybrid

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the global rotavators market include Maschio Gaspardo Group, New Holland, John Deere, Howard, Mahindra, Kubota, Sonalika, Massey, Falc, Agtec, CEMA, and Shaktimaan Agro.Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2018/03/07/1417624/0/en/Mechanization-of-Agricultural-Activity-to-Drive-the-Global-Rotavators-Market-to-Reach-US-2-003-2-Million-Revenue-by-2026-end.html

