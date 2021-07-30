Tour Travel Packages, Trips and Safaris in Nairobi, Kenya – Visit the Lake Nakuru National Park

Posted on 2021-07-30 by in Entertainment, Food & Beverage, International Trade, Sports, Transportation & Logistics, Travel // 0 Comments

Nairobi, Kenya, 2021-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — Coming from Nairobi the first glimpse of the spectacular Rift Valley are breathtaking. The escarpment on which the city rests crashes where to the floor of a volcano-studded valley hundreds of meters below, across which savannah grasslands reach out beyond the horizons. If the view could speak it would surely say, ‘Welcome to Africa’, and what a welcome the Rift Valley provides.

This battle of geological forces has left Kenya’s Rift Valley looking as if it were created by giants. There is a ribbon of streaming and bubbling soda lakes that scars the valley like the footprints of a massive hippopotamus, and numerous dried-out volcano cones standing to attention like amplified termite mounds.

In places, giants continue to roam; towering giraffes peer the heads of a million pink flamingos and rhinos look like something from the age of the dinosaurs in Lake Nakuru National Park. Not far away you can cycle right up to the gates of Hell, where legend has it that a masai woman was tuned to stone and buffaloes get hot under the collar. Not far away is the Lake Naivasha with its crescent Island Perfect for bird watchers.

Simple words to learn:
Jambo – Hallo
Habari Yako – How are you?
(Sasa? – Hi? Reply: Poa – am fine ) slang language on sheng
Asante – Thank You
Asante Sana – Thank you very much
Naomba funguo ya chumba XXXXX – May I have the key to room xxxxx
Naomba maji ya kunyua? – May I have some water to drink ?
Ni nataka taxi ya kwenda xxxx – I want a taxi to go to xxxxx
Hii ni pesa ngapi? – How much is this?

Want more ask your driver while on a tour in Nairobi through Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya.

Or click any links below:

Tours

  1. Nairobi National Park Tour Morning
  2. Nairobi National Park Tour Afternoon
  3. Nairobi National Park Tour and Elephant Orphanage
  4. Nairobi National park Tour, Elephants and Giraffe
  5. Nairobi National Park Tour, Elephants, Giraffe and Lunch
  6. Elephant orphanage, Giraffe Centre and Karen Blixen Museum
  7. Elephant orphanage and Giraffe centre
  8. Giraffe Centre and Karen Blixen Museum
  9. Elephant orphanage only
  10. Nairobi Safari Cat show and Dinner
  11. Cultural Tour Afternoon -Bomas of Kenya
  12. Lake Naivasha and Crescent Island Walk Full Day Trip
  13. Lake Nakuru National Park Full Day Trip
  14. Amboseli National Park Full Day Trip

Safaris From Nairobi 

  1. Top Choice to Africa Safari for 5 days by air only
  2. Samburu and Masai Mara for 5 days by air only
  3. Masai Mara to eagle view Private Camp for 3 days by air only
  4. Mara Serena Safari 3 days by air only
  5. Governors Camp 2 Days Safari by air
  6. Amboseli Park 2 Days Safari by road
  7. Amboseli Park 3 Days Safari by road
  8. 4 Days Safari to Lake Nakuru and Masai Mara by road
  9. 6 Days Safari to Amboseli , Lake Nakuru and Masai Mara by road
  10. 9 Days Safari from Nairobi to Mombasa or vice versa by road
  11. 9 Days Mount Kenya and Masai Mara by air and road
  12. 3 days luxury travel Package Mara Intrepids by air
  13. 9 Days Safari Twiga by road and air

Besides providing fertile soil, the volcanic deposits have created alkaline waters in most Rift Valley Lakes. These shallow soda lakes, formed by the valley’s lack of decent drainage, experience high evaporation rates, which further concentrates the alkalinity. The strangely waters are , however, the prefect environment for the growth of microscopic blue-green algae, which in turn feed lesser flamingos, tiny crustaceans (food for greater flamingos) and insects larvae (food for soda-resistant fish).

About Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya
Cruzeiro-safaris.com is established in Kenya, incorporated in 2004. Its core business is safari packages and day tours complemented by air travel. It has a well-established wealth of experience in arranging memorable tours and safaris and has established a client base who provide with repeat business year after year. Join us on facebook, twitter and youtube. Safaris in Kenya may be tailored to the tourist taste and can extend to Tanzania and Uganda. Browse and read reviews on trip advisor page and one can also book from trip advisor link..

For further information and reservations, contact;
Claudia Kabui
Mobile : +254-(0) 722-370833 (Kenya)
Sales: + 254 (0) 710-729021 (Kenya)
Email: info@cruzeiro-safaris.com
Website: https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com

DOC

