Brass Terminal Blocks – Features & Applications

Gujarat, India, 2021-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — Brass Terminal Blocks are used in a variety of industries in India. Terminal blocks are connectors that allow circuits, usually more than one, to connect to one another without physically attaching the ends or via a splice. The supplied varieties of these terminal blocks are specially designed and meticulously produced by industry specialists in compliance with the industry’s specified norms and requirements. Each terminal block is built in accordance with worldwide industrial standards, employing superior raw materials and cutting-edge amenities. Before being provided to clients, these are rigorously checked on a variety of characteristics.

Applications:

Although Brass Terminal Blocks are mostly utilised in the automotive industry in India, they are also employed in other industries such as,

Chemical Industry

Oil Industry

Telecom Industry

Railways

Electrical Industry

Airports

Oil Storage

Computer Room

The makers leave no stone left in order to ensure that these terminal blocks can stand tall in the face of the client’s expectations. The brass terminal blocks are rust-free and have been precisely designed in various specifications under the supervision of a team of professionals. These terminal blocks have exceptional corrosion resistance, dimensional correctness, and precision. Furthermore, these have high strength and great pressure tightness. Brass terminal blocks are typically composed of hard materials such as steatite and are available in a variety of shapes such as square, pillar, and round. Brass Terminal Blocks are widely used in India to meet the needs of panelboards, switchboards, control panels, electrical switchgear, and other devices.

Types of Brass Terminal Blocks:

Regular Duty Terminal Blocks

Printed Circuit Board Terminal Blocks

Power Blocks Terminal Block

Pluggable Terminal Block

Modular Terminal Block

Heavy Duty Terminal Block

Salient Features:

Corrosion resistance

Durable standards

Dimensional accuracy

High tensile strength

Longer functional life

Longer service life

Rugged construction

Excellent performance

Low maintenance

Highly efficient

Less lubricant usage

Frictionless workout

Brass Terminal Blocks have earned widespread popularity in India, owing primarily to their eye-catching attributes of great efficiency and flawless finish.