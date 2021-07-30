Melissa Implements Global Green Initiative across Worldwide Offices

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, 2021-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — Melissa, a leading provider of global data quality and address management solutions, today announced its Global Green initiative, a cohesive program of sustainable work practices implemented at its corporate locations across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and India.

“With our global presence, we recognize the opportunity for positive impact on the broad regional areas we serve,” said Greg Brown, Vice President, Global Marketing, Melissa. “Our offices reduce, re-use, and recycle – in alignment with our overall values and corporate mandate to help businesses reduce mail waste and eliminate returned shipments. We are also expanding our existing pre-pandemic policies to include incentives for public transport, implementation of solar and low-cost energy systems, and permanent options for flexible and remote work schedules.”

Melissa has embraced a spectrum of decarbonization goals worldwide, such as the UK’s ambitious mandate for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and India’s Paris Agreement commitment to reduce its economy’s emissions intensity by 33-35% by 2030 from 2005 levels. The company’s Global Green initiative includes a flexible range of policies and incentives, applied wherever possible to each regional office.

Melissa’s work scheduling options feature flexible hours depending on job role, and range from full work-at-home to a minimum requirement of two days onsite at a company office.

Travel has been reduced universally, with business handled via video interaction rather than face-to-face customer visits.

Use of public transport is incentivized and includes options such as the UK’s Transport for London (TfL), Germany’s S-Bahn, U-Bahn, and trams, public buses in India in connection with local administrative body BBMP, and ridesharing and toll road travel in North America.

Melissa’s solar energy initiative is led by the company’s North American headquarters and includes onsite charging stations for electric vehicles.

Electricity is sourced from green providers whenever possible. Power-saving equipment is programmed to turn off when not in use, avoiding power drain from standby modes. Motion-activated, energy-efficient LED lights have replaced older and less-efficient technologies such as CFL lamps. All electrical appliances are rated for energy savings per the appropriate governing energy efficiency body.

’Reduce, re-use, recycle’ means business operations are near paper-free and rely on digital signatures and data transmission; products with minimal packaging are used proactively and packaging is consistently recycled.

Melissa’s sustainability programs represent global partnership in achieving decarbonization goals and are considered high-value investments for customers, employees, communities, and company growth. Click here for employment opportunities at Melissa; to connect with members of Melissa’s global intelligence team, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.

Click here for an image to support this press release.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

# # #

Media contacts

Greg Brown

Vice President, Global Marketing, Melissa

greg.brown@Melissa.com

+1-800-635-4772 x1130

Jacqueline Zerbst

MPowered PR for Melissa

pr@mpoweredpr.com

+1-877-794-6777