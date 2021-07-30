Tour, Explore and Discover THE Outdoor Adventure Destination in Ontario

Ontario, Canada, 2021-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — Adventure Haliburton is pleased to announce the launch of the Driftscape app on July 29. At Adventure Haliburton, we know how to do adventure right! Our partners offer some of the best experiences available anywhere in Ontario for visitors and locals alike. Founded in 2010 as a marketing cooperative, Adventure Haliburton has grown to include most of the adventure providers in the County as well as many accommodators where adventure seekers can stay

With visitors to the County growing year over year and with the influx of seasonal and permanent residents on the rise, Adventure Haliburton is adapting to the mobile and digital way of life by partnering with the Driftscape app to provide instant information on its members’ offerings, places of business, and nearby attractions. The app is a modern-day guide to unique adventure experiences, free of advertising, offering a new way to explore the Haliburton Highlands.

With the support of Ontario’s Highlands Tourism Organization and County Council, Adventure Haliburton has over 30 exciting places mapped in the app under the categories Adventure, Explore, and Stay. The next steps include inviting food & beverage businesses on board, as well as more adventure providers who are interested in marketing their unique experiences to anyone who downloads the Driftscape app. That’s over 30 000 active users … and counting. When asked to describe Adventure Haliburton Group’s mandate, VP Randy Pielsticker said:

“Our mandate is achieved by marketing all of our members collaboratively, which facilitates customers’ access to all the great tourism resources and experiences available here. Every business in the county benefits from increased tourism and Driftscape will help bring more people here. As a not-for-profit organization run by volunteer local business owners, we depend on membership fees to provide our operating budget and every cent is spent on marketing tourism.”

But this is only the beginning. The Driftscape app allows for audio and video uploads to support the visitor experience, the creation of special Tours highlighting themed excursions, or interactive Quests – much like digital scavenger hunts. The Adventure Haliburton team will continue developing these features over the coming months to deliver the best possible experience to its Driftscape users.

Whether you are a welcome visitor travelling here from an hour or two away, a local resident, cottager, or a guest staying at one of the area’s excellent vacation venues, look for our QR code on posters, postcards, and coasters around the County and download the Driftscape app for free today. For further information, please contact adventurehaliburton@gmail.com

Discover the Haliburton Highlands – Adventure Haliburton style!

About Driftscape:

Driftscape is a Canadian startup whose core product is a local discovery and travel app. The Driftscape app provides a platform for municipalities and unique cultural organizations to share their stories in an interactive and engaging fashion to a growing base of active users.

For users, the app is a personal guide that helps them explore their surroundings from the point of view of diverse local experts. The app also helps users discover places of interest, events, and tours from a growing list of content partners.

Available on iOS and Android devices, Driftscape is an ad-free platform dedicated to making local culture easier to discover. There are currently over 50 organizations using the app to share their stories and over 5000 points of interest, events, and tours across Canada.