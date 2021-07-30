ACDSee Photo Studio Home: A new, quality Digital Asset Manager for the Amateur Photographer

Victoria, Canada, 2021-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — The new photo manager from ACDSee is a powerful tool that helps optimize all your images right at home. Amateur shutterbugs and new professional photographers alike will enjoy the latest features and speed of Photo Studio Home to control their growing library.

The Digital Asset Manager from ACDSee uses progressive programming to categorize several different tags to quickly find, organize, and group your images. You can identify specific models and figures inside each photo. Eventually, the software will begin to anticipate your tags and offer suggestions as to who is featured. This saves you time by allowing a faster method of reaching the images you want when you want them.

You can also add tags to each photo for the geographic area or keywords that fit the theme of the image. With these fantastic features, you’ll be able to create slideshows and albums based on recent trips, special events, or photo shoots you’re preparing for a new portfolio.

The features of ACDSee Photo Studio Home go beyond organization. The creative photography software includes the usual tone and color edits widely available on the market but also has a built-in histogram tool with an exposure warning that lets you know if you are losing any valuable details when you complete an edit. This works well when optimizing photos with the proprietary Light EQ™ that involves adjusting shadows, midtones, and highlights.

While the Home version of ACDSee Photo Studio is not as powerful as its more inclusive Professional or Ultimate versions, you still get an excellent cross-section of the robust tools available. As a result, it is a great starting point on anyone’s photo editing journey that provides a baseline of operation, perfect for the amateur photographer, or as a steppingstone to a professional career for those just starting out.

ACDSee has garnered an excellent reputation because of the vast array of tools they offer for photographers from every level of expertise. They understand the needs of a user just beginning their photography journey or those that want a more straightforward solution while at home. That is why their Photo Studio Home is such a valuable product. For years they have listened closely to critiques and the many accolades so they can offer a product that works best for you every single time.

Download your free trial of ACDSee Photo Studio Home at https://www.acdsee.com/en/products/photo-studio-home/. eview editing software and products.