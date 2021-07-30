Equestrian Equipment Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

The US$ 1.9 billion equestrian equipment market in 2018 is expected to ride on an optimistic growth trajectory in the coming decade, as per the new Fact.MR valuation. The study foresees 1.4x growth of the equestrian equipment market during the period of 2018 – 2028. While the market remains highly fragmented, delivery of high functionality and fashion in equestrian equipment remains the prime focus of prominent market players.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1976

Taking the advantage of an unorganized market, tier 2 players with the easy accessibility of raw materials are introducing new products and economic alternatives. With over 85% of the total market share in 2018, tier 3 players continue to strengthen their presence in the domestic equestrian equipment market.

Fact.MR research shows that the promotional buyer type segment is expected to witness rapid expansion at a 4.3% CAGR through 2028. Rising prestige and visibility of international horse competitions such as Olympics and World Equestrian Games can be attributed to the increasing demand for equestrian equipment by promotional buyers. Institutional buyers are expected to maintain their preeminence with almost 60% market share owing to a significant rise in the number of private horse clubs.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1976

Direct-to-consumer channel is estimated to capture nearly 44% of the global market share through 2028. This growth can be attributed to equestrian equipment manufacturers’ preference for contractual business with international competition organizers. Increasing inclination for online purchase explains the fastest growing third-party online channel at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The equestrian equipment market report provides detailed analysis on various segments providing a holistic view of the market.

The equestrian equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel, buyer type and region.

The equestrian equipment product type category includes assessment on equine equipment (saddle pad, stirrup, saddle, horseshoes and protection boots, snaffle bridle and accessories) and rider equipment (riding boots, gloves, helmets and protective vests).

The buyers of equestrian equipment are classified as individual, institutional and promotional.

Sales channel category is further divided into specialty stores, modern trade channels, direct-to-customer channels and third party online channels.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1976

For instance, Ariat International Inc. has initiated a strategic acquisition of European distributors and has sponsored their brand in the international equestrian sports in the past half a decade. Dainese S.p.A. has opened new sales offices in emerging economies such as India to expand its limited geographic footprint. Cavallo GmbH & Co. KG has initiated collaboration with the international equestrian sports association across the globe to establish the brand image in the international equestrian equipment market.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/06/11/1866892/0/en/Growing-Sportfishing-and-Angling-Popularity-Likely-to-Drive-Global-Fishing-Rods-Sales-to-Over-12-Million-by-2020-finds-Fact-MR-Study.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com