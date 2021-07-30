North America to Lead the Global Gift Packaging Market Through 2028

Fact.MR’s latest report on the gift packaging market offers a broad analysis of the captivating trends and innovations paving remunerative avenues in the global market landscape. According to the research study, the increasing propensity toward sustainable packaging formats will be one of the key aspects influencing dynamics of the global gift packaging market.

The fad for personalized packaging and pervading culture of corporate gifting have been identified as the key growth levers of the gift packaging market landscape. The Fact.MR research study projects an optimistic picture of the buoyant prospects of gift packaging market over the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. Personal gifting on occasions, being perceived as a gesture of mutual admiration, is slated to augur well for the growth of gift packaging market.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2231

Gift Packaging Market Remains Fragmented, Top 5 Players Hold Nearly 9% Market Share

According to the Fact.MR research study, the gift packaging market represents a fragmented landscape with top five players accounting for around 9% market share, as in 2017. The market has been characterized by a high presence of local or small players, offering products at economic prices in a bid to gain high-profit margins. While large players in the market are entering into strategic acquisitions of local players to enhance their regional presence, small players are observed selling their products via multiple stores in a particular region to widen their customer outreach.

The report identifies demand forecasting and inventory management to be the key factors holding back growth of the market during the forecast period, on account of the seasonal nature of demand for gift packaging products. However, the market players of gift packaging can bank on substantial opportunities by customizing their offerings on the basis of seasonal demand.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2231

The Fact.MR report analyzes gift packaging market for the period of 2018 to 2028. As per the report, the market is likely to grow at 2.9% CAGR through 2028.

Chapter 1- Executive Summary

The gift packaging market report commences with a chapter titled as ‘executive summary’. The executive summary pinpoints the growth and market size of crucial market segments, thus offering a quick yet affluent information on the key revenue levers of gift packaging market

Chapter 2- Market Introduction

This chapter contains a well-articulated definition of gift packaging market and an affluent definition of ‘gift packaging’.

Chapter 3- Market Background

This chapter in the gift packaging market report elaborates on the market background, with an outlook of the global packaging industry, rigid packaging industry, as well as flexible packaging industry. Moreover, this chapter also contains details about the Porter’s five forces analysis and PESTLE analysis for key countries, which are instrumental in gauging the growth of gift packaging market. Moreover, it also offers a detailed illustration of the dynamics impacting growth of gift packaging market.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2231

Chapter 4- Gift Packaging Market Analysis by Product Type

This chapter enunciates on the year-on-year assessment on various product types of the gift packaging market. Detailed analysis on different types of gift packaging along with their market attractiveness quotient has been discussed in this chapter.

Chapter 5- Gift Packaging Market Analysis by Packaging Form

A detailed assessment on different packaging forms of gift packaging market has been entailed in this chapter, emphasizing on their revenue aspects over the forecast timeline. The chapter also encompasses a comprehensive analysis on the supply-demand projections of various packaging forms.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/10/04/1925285/0/en/North-America-Accounts-for-Over-1-3rd-of-Volume-Sales-of-Beverage-Cans-Finds-Fact-MR-Study.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com