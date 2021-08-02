Air Quality Monitoring System Market worth $6.0 billion by 2025

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The global air quality monitoring system market (AQMS) is expected to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2025 from USD 4.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.6%. The major factors driving the growth of the air quality monitoring system market include the supportive government regulations for effective air pollution monitoring and control, ongoing initiatives towards the development of environment-friendly industries, increasing public-private funding for effective air pollution monitoring, rising levels of air pollution, and increasing public awareness related to the environmental and healthcare implications of air pollution.

The indoor air quality monitors segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019

Based on the product, the air quality monitoring system market is segmented into indoor monitors (comprising fixed and portable monitors), outdoor monitors (comprising fixed, portable, dust, and particulate monitors as well as AQM stations), and wearable monitors. The indoor monitors segment dominated the AQMS market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of smart home and green-building technologies and growing consumer preference for pollution-free indoor environments.

Government agencies and academic institutes held the largest share of the AQMS market in 2019

Based on end-user, the air quality monitoring system market is segmented into government agencies and academic institutes, commercial and residential users, petrochemical industry, power generation plants, pharmaceutical industry, smart city authority, and other end users. The government agencies and academic institutes segment accounted for the largest share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the presence of stringent environmental regulations, rising government investments for effective AQM, and increased installation of AQM stations worldwide.

North America to dominate the AQMS market during the forecast period

Geographically, the AQMS market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share of the market in 2019. Factors such as easy accessibility and fast adoption of advanced technologies among key stakeholders and the presence of stringent government regulations for effective pollution monitoring and control are contributing to the large share of the North American region.

Key Players:

The major players operating in the AQMS market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Emerson Electric (US), General Electric (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Teledyne Technologies (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Spectris plc (UK), 3M Company (US), Honeywell International Inc (US), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), TSI Incorporated (US), Tisch Environmental (US), and Testo (Germany), among others.

