Savory Ingredients Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis to 2024

The Savory Ingredients Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global Savory Ingredients Market is estimated to reach USD 12.75 billion by 2024 owing to the increase in demand from the food industry. Savory is a herb, commonly used as seasoning in green vegetables. They constitute beans-oriented dishes and possess healing properties that have been serving since ages. Savory ingredients offer an authentic taste to variety foods preferred by customers on the global scale.

Drivers

Savory ingredients industry is influenced by the rise in demand for tasty foodstuff. Increasing disposable income that has changed eating habits of consumers is also driving the market growth of savory ingredients. Customers these days prefer ready-to-cook meals which saves time, boosting the market growth. Since savory ingredients are reasonably rated, manufacturers can use them as emulsifiers, thickening agents, and stabilizers in different foods. This has accelerated the demand for savory ingredients. Demand for savory ingredients is also on the rise owing to its use in the making of beer, wine, and bread.

Savory ingredients market is witnessing the introduction of healthy savory snacks. Also, the market growth is supported by the introduction of new products by existing market players.

Global Savory Ingredients Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Yeast extracts

Hydrolyzed vegetable proteins (HVP)

Hydrolyzed animal proteins (HAP)

Monosodium glutamate (MSG)

Nucleotides

Others

Global Savory Ingredients Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Food

Pet food

Others

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Angel Yeast Co.

Givaudan S.A.

Lesaffre Group

Diana Group

Tate & Lyle Plc

Vedan International Holdings Ltd.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Regional Outlook

Geographically, savory ingredients industry is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific ad Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market of savory ingredients owing to increasing population, rise in demand for food, rapid urbanization, and increase in spending power of consumers.

