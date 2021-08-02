Computer Assisted Coding Market – Opportunities, Key Players and Industry Growth

Pune, India, 2021-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The global computer-assisted coding market is valued at USD 2.76 billion in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 11.5% to reach to USD 4.75 billion by 2022. The growth of the market can be attributed to the transition to ICD-10 coding standards from ICD-9 in North America, the growing demand for CAC solutions, the growing need within the global healthcare system to curtail increasing healthcare costs, improve coding accuracy, and streamline the revenue cycle management procedures. The computer-assisted coding market is expanding with the emergence of new products and applications.

Key Players of Market

Key players considered in the analysis of the computer assisted coding market are 3M Health Information Systems (US), Optum (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Nuance Communications (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Dolbey Systems (US), Precyse Solutions (nThrive) (US), Craneware (UK), Artificial Medical Intelligence (US), and TruCode (US). Other players include Quest Diagnostics (US), Streamline Health Solutions (US), M-scribe Technologies (US), eZDI Inc. (US), Alpha II LLC. (US), ID GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany), ZyDoc (US), Coding Strategies (US), Patient Code Software (US), and Flash Code (US) among others.

The computer assisted coding market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this region is primarily driven by the escalating demand to reduce the burden of the healthcare systems, curtail healthcare delivery costs, increasing implementation of Healthcare IT solutions, and the various government initiatives for enabling efficient, affordable, and on-time delivery of quality care. As a result, APAC holds a significant share of the overall computer assisted coding market.