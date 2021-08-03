European Mammography Workstations Market worth $14 million – Integration of AI and Cloud-Based Technologies in Medical Imaging Workflows

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — The Factors such as the rising burden of breast cancer, increasing market availability of multi-modality diagnostic platforms, and the increasing patient awareness about the clinical benefits associated with the early diagnosis of breast conditions are driving the growth of the Mammography Workstations Market.

According to the new market research report “European Mammography Workstations Market by Modality (Multimodal, Standalone), Application (Diagnosis, Advanced Imaging, Clinical Review), End User (Hospital, Breast Care Centers, Academia), Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain) – Forecast to 2024″ published by MarketsandMarkets™, the mammography workstations market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach USD 14 million by 2024.

-> In February 2019, Fujifilm (Japan) launched ASPIRE Bellus II.

-> In January 2018, Agfa-Gevaert NV (Belgium) signed a contract with the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (UK) in order to implement enterprise imaging for radiology platform.

-> In May 2017, Siemens AG (Germany) and Fraunhofer MEVIS (Germany) entered into a partnership for developing artificial intelligence software systems to facilitate diagnosis and therapy decisions in order to support physicians to define the best possible treatment approach.

Geographically; Germany accounted for the largest share of the European mammography workstations market in 2018. The large share of Germany is primarily attributed to the better reimbursement scenario in the country as compared to other European countries, wider acceptance of multimodality mammography workstations among major end users (such as hospitals, surgical clinics, and breast care centers), and the rising patient demand for improved cancer screening.

General Electric (US), Siemens (Germany), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Hologic Inc. (US), Carestream Health (US), EIZO Corporation (Japan), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Barco (Belgium), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), Benetec Advanced Medical Systems (Belgium), PLANMED OY (Finland), Sectra AB (Sweden), Aycan Medical Systems, LLC. (US), and Esaote SPA (Italy) are the major players in the European mammography workstations market.

Diagnostic screening segment to dominate the European mammography workstations market, by application, during the forecast period.

On the basis of applications, the European mammography workstations industry is segmented into diagnostic screening, advanced imaging, and clinical review. The diagnostic screening segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the ongoing market transition from 2D to 3D clinical diagnostics; the market shift from single-modality workstations to multimodality diagnostic imaging; greater integration of key Diagnostic Imaging modalities with PACS, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and cloud-based platforms across mature countries; and the large end-user base for mammography in Europe coupled with their ongoing integration with imaging workstations across key countries.

Hospitals, surgical clinics, & diagnostic imaging centers segment accounted for the largest share of the mammography workstations market.

On the basis of end users, the European mammography workstations market is segmented into hospitals, surgical clinics, & diagnostic imaging centers; breast care centers; and researchers & academia. The hospitals, surgical clinics, & diagnostic imaging centers accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. This can be attributed to the ongoing technological advancements in the field of diagnostic data visualization & analysis, rising number of breast screening programs and the implementation of comprehensive breast screening guidelines across European countries, growing awareness about the clinical benefits offered by multimodality workstations, and the growing trend of Workflow Automation among healthcare providers.