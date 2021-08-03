Vegetable Carbon Market SWOT Analysis, Demand, Market Research & Forecast till 2031

Vegetable carbon is made from carbonized vegetable material and commercially distributed as fine black powder. Majorly vegetable carbon finds application in food industry, in particular confectionery products that require intense black colored confectionery, ices or desserts. Also, vegetable carbon find application as a shading agent and in combination with other colors to achieve different color intensities.

Sales Outlook of Vegetable Carbon as per the Market Survey is fairly positive and expected to register higher market growth during forecast period 2021 -2031.

Vegetable Carbon Market: Segmentation

Globally, the vegetable carbon market is segmented as follows:

On the basis of source, the vegetable carbon market is segmented into:

Coconut shell

Vegetable fiber

Wood

Cellulose

Others

On the basis of end use, the vegetable carbon market is segmented into:

Food and Beverage Confectionery Bakery products Decorations Cheese coating Others

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

