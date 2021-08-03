Portable Concrete Mixer Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

250 Pages Portable Concrete Mixer Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

According to a new study of Fact.MR, revenues from the concrete mixer market were in excess of 126,800 units in 2018, and are estimated to record a 4% Y-o-Y growth in 2019. Myriad factors influence dynamics of the concrete mixer industry, which range from the customer requirement for equipment with high technical standards and convenient portability, to tightened environmental standards apropos of emissions and recycling of materials.

The study opines that in-transit mixers remain the preferred category among end-users, in light of their ability to both mix and transport concrete around a construction site, particularly in case of remote locations and sites that are far from concrete plants. The deprivation of clotting, and prevention of concrete balling effect, are key benefits associated with in-transit concrete mixers that continue to sustain their sales. On the contrary, sales of trailer concrete mixers are expected to remain low, tugged by their higher operating and maintenance costs, along with relatively less efficient maneuverability.

According to the study, a key trend complementing sales of in-transit mixers is growing demand for mobile volumetric concrete mixers that prevent concrete waste entailed by over-ordering. The volumetric concrete mixers also enable efficient and convenient trips to batch plants, saving on hot loads and various other expenses, and cutting down time of operation. While precision continues to be the key, user-friendly control options of these equipment will continue to attract customer attention and drive sales.

Portable Concrete Mixers Sales Surge with Uptake of Efficient Solutions for Small Batches

The report finds that the number of projects that call for greater concrete volume, which is difficult to produce using paddle mixers, has witnessed a notable rise, which has created the demand for portable concrete mixers as a consequence. Portable variants continue to account for over 7 in 10 units of concrete mixers sold worldwide, upheld by their ability to efficiently blend water and concrete, and consistently deliver the mixture as per requirement.

Construction equipment manufacturers have been directing their efforts toward research activities in the concrete industry, in a bid to develop products that offer capabilities that are a combination of drum mixers and paddle mixers. This coupled with the focus on the development of concrete mixers with lightweight, time-effective, and self-contained, characteristics have resulted in the development of high-performance portable concrete mixers, thereby favoring the market growth.

Attractiveness of APEJ for Concrete Mixer Manufacturers Remains Intact

The study opines that the lucrativeness of APEJ for stakeholders in the concrete mixer market is here to stay, as governments in the region continue to play a vital role as a facilitator via favorable regulations and policies. Resurgent growth in construction activities, along with growing government investments in the infrastructure development, continue to complement growth of the concrete mixer market in APEJ.

The concrete mixer industry is currently witnessing the introduction of new-generation truck mixers, underpinned by the buzz phrase “more innovation, more benefits” among leading stakeholders. While the emphasis is being placed on cost-effectiveness, ergonomics, and safety, greater customer benefits are realized in superior handling, low cleaning cost, and higher payload. These innovative products allow safe and flexible installation of attachment parts and accessories, with the requirements met in effective & convenient positioning chutes, holders, and toolboxes.

This Fact.MR study also offer a long-term perspective of the concrete mixer market for the period between 2019 and 2027. According to the study, the concrete mixer market is estimated to record a CAGR of over 4% through 2027.

