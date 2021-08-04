What are type-1 and type-2 diabetes?

Mumbai, India, 2021-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — As most of you are aware, the chronic metabolic disorder diabetes has two main types, namely, type 1 and type 2.

Both types of diabetes are chronic diseases with a bit of difference in working of both.

A person has type 1 diabetes when their pancreas produces a little or stops producing insulin at all. Type 2 diabetes is when the pancreas produces insulin, but the body does not respond to it, and later on, it stops secreting enough of it. Both types can lead to high blood sugar levels and consequently other related complications.

Type 1 diabetes typically occurs in adolescents. Treatment can be helpful, but the disease is chronic and may last lifelong. The symptoms of this type of diabetes are frequent urination, increased thirst, hunger and fatigue. It sometimes also blurs the vision of the patient.

Although this condition is not curable, it can be kept in check by strictly monitoring the patient and maintaining normal blood sugar levels using external insulin doses, a controlled diet and appropriate exercise.

Type 1 diabetes is caused mainly by the immune system when it attacks and destroys the insulin-producing cells present in the pancreas. However, researchers also opine that it can cause by genetic factors and environmental factors such as viruses like Coxsackievirus B (CVB), rotavirus (5,6) etc., that trigger the ailment. All enteroviruses trigger type 1 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes is also called adult-onset diabetes. As said before, this type affects the body so that the body becomes incapable of responding to the insulin produced and thus failing to process blood sugar (glucose). As a result, the body either does not have enough insulin or starts resisting it.

This type is widespread and can be treated by a medical professional. However, it is chronic, like type 1 and can last for years or a lifetime depending on the severity and medications.

The symptoms of type 2 diabetes are similar to those of type 1 diabetes-like frequent urination, thirst, ravenous hunger, fatigue and blurred vision. But it is a little peculiar because it may be asymptomatic too. So, proper diagnosis is the only way to detect it at the earliest. Diagnosis of type 2 diabetes mellitus is made usually by glycated haemoglobin(A1C) test.

Metformin, sold under the name Glucophage is the first choice for type 2 diabetes mellitus. However, too much Metformin has its side effects like nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea etc.

One should try to lose weight if he is overweight, quit smoking and limit alcohol consumption if a drinker.

With this, we have completed our understanding of the similarities and differences between type 1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus in brief.

