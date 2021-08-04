ODM Public School Has Touched the Fantastic Mark Again with School Topper Securing 99% in CBSE Class XII Result 2021

Bhubaneswar, India, 2021-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — Central Board of Secondary Education/CBSE has released the CBSE result for Class XII Science, Commerce, and Arts streams on 30th July 2021. This year CBSE has announced Class XII results as per evaluation criteria and tabulation policy. The board even directed its specially appointed officials to visit schools for ensuring the proper implementation of the pandemic reason-based implemented tabulation policy. Similar to every year, ODM Public School has secured top positions on the leader board of CBSE Class XII results with a 100% student pass rate.

Haimavatinandan Pati of Class XII, Science has secured astounding 99% and topped the school board respectively. As per the statement received by school officials, 6 students has scored above 98% mark, 20 students scored above 95%, and a total of 134 students secured 90% above the mark, which is simply remarkable in itself and justifies ODM Public School’ reputation as one of the top CBSE school in Odisha over the last two decades. Apart from school topper Haimavatinandan Pati, here is a list of other top achievers of ODM Public School on Science stream – Sashwat Sahu – 98.2%, Pragnya Paramita Sahoo – 98.4%, Anubhav Mishra – 98.4%, and Debasish Panda – 98.2%.

Smruti Sikha Sahoo has topped the Commerce stream with 98.2% marks secured. Samparna Mishra- 97% and Mahek Singh – 95.2% have secured the second and third position in the Commerce stream, respectively. ODM has also achieved an 85.62% school average to cement its reputation as one of India’s top 5 most preferred CBSE residential schools.

“Throughout the pandemic time, our students and teachers got along with each other pretty well through online classes. Though the last academic year has indeed been quite challenging and unpredictable owing to the devastating Covid-19 pandemic, we have adapted to complete online teaching rapidly and guided students properly with round the clock availability of teachers for doubt solving and quick guidance of every student. My heartfelt compliments to the children who have come out glorious despite the continuing covid crisis and lockdown. It is also in no less measure to the hard work and efforts of the ODM teachers who performed their duty tirelessly and ensured that the students must cultivate their efforts to create a path of glory and success ahead. We all could not be more proud of our students and teachers” – quoted by Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, Founder & Chairman of ODM Educational Group.

Mr. Swoyan Satyendu, COO, ODM Educational Group, congratulated the entire team on achieving this remarkable success and expressed his gratitude towards parents and students for their trust and belief in the institution for the last three decades. He further stated – “I convey all my wishes and blessings to ODMians. They have made us, their parents, teachers, and the whole region proud with their superb efforts. Likewise, the whole ODM is delighted by the performance of our students. It is indeed the result of a collective effort by students, teachers, parents, and the school management amid this continuing covid situation.”

About ODM Public School:

Since its establishment in 1989, ODM Public School has constantly been providing quality education to students and their betterment. In addition to great infrastructure and ample facilities, ODM is also well-recognized among parents as one of the best CBSE residential schools in Bhubaneswar that offers students well-equipped hostels, modern labs, auditorium, infirmary, multiple sports areas, quality transport facilities, craft and art rooms, and more. At ODM Public School, we have a clear focus on the academic and personal development of students. Thus, continuous improvement of our study environment is of the utmost priority to us.