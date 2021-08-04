Sales of Flavored Fortified Wine in APEJ are Estimated to Register Faster Expansion by 2022

Sales of fortified wine in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) are estimated to register a comparatively faster expansion than all the regional segments through 2022.

Global Food Industry Current Scenario and Outlook

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer.The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Fortunately, several countries like the U.S., the U.K., India, China, and Germany are slowly recovering from the adverse effects of the pandemic thanks to the advent of the vaccination process. Manufacturers across the world are working efficiently to bring the food supply chain back on track to ensure the speedy recovery of the food industry.

Product premiumization will be the prime factor fuelling growth of the global market for fortified wine in the upcoming years. Leading market players are concentrating on development of new flavored fortified wines, to cater continuously changing consumer preferences. Marijuana-infused wines are gaining higher traction, particularly in the United States where such products are legal. This report, published by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global fortified wine market for the forecast period 2017-2022, and offers key insights about future market direction.

Scope

The scope of Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global fortified wine market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis. Fortified wine manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers in the global food & beverage sector can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and journals pertaining to fortified wine.

Global Fortified Wine Market: Segmentation

For clearer understanding of the Fortified Wine Market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the global Fortified Wine Market, which is essential to make sound investments.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Madeira

Marsala

Port

Sherry

Vermouth Sales Channel Modern Trade

Grocery Store

Convinience Store

E-Commerce

Other Retail Format Body Type Light Bodied

Medium Bodied

Full-Bodied Sweetness Level Dry

Semi-sweet

Sweet

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

