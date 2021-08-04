Breast Imaging Market to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.1%

Pune, India, 2021-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The breast imaging market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 3.7billion in 2020 to USD 5.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Market growth is largely driven by factors such as technological advancements, the rising prevalence of breast cancer, the increasing number of screening programsas well as rising number of conferences and symposiums focusing on spreading awareness about the benefits of early screening and diagnosis. The emerging markets, growing government and private investments to meet the increasing demand for breast cancer screening, and the improving reimbursement scenario are expected to present a wide range of growth opportunities for market players.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGRin the breast imaging market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific is one of the major revenue-generating regions in the breast imaging market. The rising prevalence of breast cancer, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing number of awareness programs for the early detection of breast cancer, and the high government spending on breast cancer research studies in several APAC countries are the major factors driving the growth of the breast imaging market in Asia Pacific. As per GLOBOCAN 2018, a total of 911,014 new breast cancer cases were diagnosed in Asia in 2018, and the number is expected to increase by 229,650 by 2030.

Key Market Players

Hologic, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), Aurora Healthcare US Corp. (US), Allengers (India), Dilon Technologies, Inc. (US), Planmed Oy (Finland), Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc. (US), Micrima Limited (UK), CMR Naviscan Corporation (US), SuperSonic Imagine (France), and Carestream Health (US), among others.