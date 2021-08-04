Operating Room/OR Integration Market worth $1.7 billion by 2024 – Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures

Pune, India, 2021-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The operating room integration market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period, to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2024 from USD 1.0 billion in 2019. Factors such as the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, redevelopment projects & funding for improving OR infrastructure, and rising need to curtail healthcare costs are driving the growth of the operating room integration market during the forecast period.

Browse 117 market data Tables and 25 Figures spread through 132 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Operating Room/OR Integration Market”

The RoW market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

North America dominated the market in 2018. However, the market in the RoW is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the procedural benefits of integrated ORs, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising adoption of advanced surgical treatment methodologies in the region. Other factors augmenting market growth in this region are the ongoing expansion of the healthcare infrastructure as well as growing market availability of advanced surgical technologies in Brazil and other Latin American countries, ongoing initiatives of governments to enhance their respective healthcare systems, and growing public-private investments for purchasing medical equipment.

Key Market Players

Prominent players in the operating room integration market are Stryker Corporation (US), STERIS (US), KARL STORZ (Germany), Olympus (Japan), Getinge (Sweden), Alvo Medical (Poland), Skytron (US), Merivaara (Finland), Brainlab (Germany), TRILUX Medical (Germany), caresyntax (US), Sony (Japan), Barco (Belgium), Arthrex (US), and Richard Wolf (Germany).