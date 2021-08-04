Non-invasive or minimally invasive surgical and diagnostic procedures have been taking the medical industry by storm. Some of the non-invasive diagnostic procedures include fluoroscopy, MRI, CT, PET, and ultrasonography, which are currently popularly used to diagnose a number of conditions, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), and neurological diseases. Rapid adoption of non-invasive diagnostics has also been complementing the growing demand for non-invasive surgical procedures. Most non-invasive surgeries promote faster recovery, and thus, reduced hospital stay and lesser risk of hospital acquired infection.

Some of the widely used non-invasive imaging techniques include fluoroscopy, CT, MRI, PET, and ultrasonography. However, fluoroscopy continues to be the gold standard for non-invasive imaging techniques during surgical procedures. These techniques are also used in diagnosing a number of diseases associated with cardiology, neurology, dermatology, gynecology, and urology.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4297

Non-invasive diagnostic, imaging, and surgical procedures have picked up pace particularly in the cardiology domain, which has triggered a number of new launches in non-invasive cardiology category. Some of the non-invasive diagnostic procedures commonly used in this domain include nuclear cardiology, echocardiography, cardiac electrophysiology, stress test, cardiac monitoring, and CT scans.

Some of the non-invasive cardiology surgeries, including angiography, angioplasty, and valve replacement, use fluoroscopy as a preferred non-invasive imaging technique for real-time monitoring during cardiology procedures.

What’s Shaping the Non-Invasive Surgery Market?

Non-Invasive surgery offers a few advantages over conventional invasive procedures, which mainly include faster results, lesser pain, reduced hospital stay, and rapid recovery. The adoption of non-invasive surgery has witnessed growth along with significant technological advancements, such as the development of robotic surgical units for higher precision. Increasing patient preference for pain-free diagnostics and surgical procedure and quicker recovery are expected to remain the primary influencers driving the market for non-invasive surgery.

Other factors driving the growth of non-invasive surgery market include rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disorders, and cancer. Significantly high rate of Non Invasive diagnostics in case of cardiovascular diseases is projected to establish a firm base for the expansion of non-invasive surgery market in the cardiology domain. However, high costs of diagnostic as well as surgical procedures, high capital investment in equipment, infrastructural requisites, and critical need for skilled operating professionals would continue to be the major challenges facing the stakeholders in non-invasive surgery market.

Get Access To TOC Covering 200+ Topics @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4297

Non-Invasive Surgery Market Segmentation

Based on the procedure, the global non-invasive surgery market is segmented into:

Laparoscopic Surgery

Robotic Assisted Surgery

Endoscopic Surgery

Others

Based on therapeutic application, the global non-invasive surgery market is segmented into:

Cardiology

Cancer

Neurology

Dermatology

Others

Based on the end user, the global non-invasive surgery market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Independent Catheterization Labs

Speciality Clinics

Non-Invasive Cardiology Becoming a Sought-after Application Area

Non-invasive diagnostics is growing at a significantly high rate that is primarily attributed to the demand for pain-free imaging, and increased quality and precision of diagnosis. Non-invasive imaging techniques, such as PET, CT, MRI, and ultrasonography are the most popular imaging techniques, and the development of such non-invasive diagnostic procedures is improving the scope of penetration for non-invasive imaging techniques in a range of non-invasive surgical procedures. Owing to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, globally, non-invasive cardiology has become the most sought-after therapeutic application. Analysis of the non-invasive surgery market by end users reveals that hospitals will continue to hold the maximum share in global market revenue in the near future.

Asian Economies Hold the Future

Large patient pool in Asia Pacific (APAC) augurs well for the growth of non-invasive surgery market. However, high costs of procedures would remain a major barrier for rapid growth of market within the region. Non-invasive cardiology has been a prominent market in APAC, attributing to the massive CVD patient pool across Asian countries. Faster adoption of new technologies, and favourable government regulations and reimbursement policies in North America, are collectively expected to be driving the growth of non-invasive surgery market in developed regions like North America. Europe is expected to follow a similar growth pattern during the next few years in non-invasive surgery. Although the market growth in APAC is significantly high, North America and Europe are projected to hold the maximum revenue share in global non-invasive surgery market over the period of upcoming years.

Key Players in Non-Invasive Surgery Market

Some of the manufacturers of non-invasive surgery include Medtronic Plc, Intuitive Surgical Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Cogentix Medical, Inc., FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, and Olympus Corporation, among others.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support @ https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4297

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates